How can you stop off your account using more than $30 at a time.

Off-topic posts - page 122
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I can't find the button to create a signal account
It is on the top right corber of this page:
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals
By learning the basics trading, and setting a stop-loss with the appropriate volume (lots).
You should also verify the margin requirements as well.
There are many sources on the web that offer free "education" on trading principles and basics.
What my broker name
Read this thread for money details: Broker selection
No, the mobile MetaTrader apps do not support custom Indicators nor any other kind of MQL program.
Please remember to read the documentation before making purchases.