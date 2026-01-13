Off-topic posts - page 122

Pham Trung Lai #:
I can't find the button to create a signal account

It is on the top right corber of this page:
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals 

Trading signals for MetaTrader 5
  • www.mql5.com
A showcase of successful trading strategies with automated copy trading
 
I lost old number. How can I add number? 
 
How can you stop off your account using more than $30 at a time.
 
@Dayna Zephyr #: How can you stop off your account using more than $30 at a time.

By learning the basics trading, and setting a stop-loss with the appropriate volume (lots).

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to calculate take profit from currency

Fernando Carreiro, 2022.09.05 17:00

These are all the same equation written in different ways ...

[Volume]      = [Money Value] * [Tick Size] / ( [Tick Value] * [Stop Size] )
[Stop Size]   = [Money Value] * [Tick Size] / ( [Tick Value] * [Volume]    )
[Money Value] = [Volume]      * [Stop Size] * [Tick Value]   / [Tick Size]

[Volume] in lots
[Stop Size] in quote price change
[Money Value] in account currency

You should also verify the margin requirements as well.

There are many sources on the web that offer free "education" on trading principles and basics.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:
I want to login please help me 
 
What my broker name 
 
Ntlayi #:
What my broker name 
Your broker's name is the broker (with name) which you selected for you money by consulting with your government and/or for any reason.
Read this thread for money details: Broker selection
Broker selection
  • 2023.05.02
  • www.mql5.com
MetaQuotes (MQ) is NOT a broker nor does it provide any financial, investment, brokerage, trading or data feed services, nor is it involved in any...
 
Alain Verleyen #: From that point of view mql5.com forum is a mess, all is mixed.
I just puchased *** it not install on I pad . Is it compatible with I pad ?
 
@Amrit Jwala #: I just puchased *** it not install on I pad . Is it compatible with I pad ?

No, the mobile MetaTrader apps do not support custom Indicators nor any other kind of MQL program.

Please remember to read the documentation before making purchases.

 
I'm trying to withdraw my deposits it doesn't allow me why
