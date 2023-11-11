Help PLZ !! EA code issue

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Hey all, pulling my hair out trying to work out why my EA will only perform one trade on backtest and wont open another afterwards even though I can see conditions are met. Good someone kindly point me in the right direction.


#include <Trade\Trade.mqh>



#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version   "1.00"



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Input Variables                                   |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

input int InpFastEMA    = 5 ;        //FastEMA

input int InpSlowSMA    = 40 ;       //SlowSMA

input int InpTakeprofit = 150 ;      //Take profit in points

input int InpStoploss   = 400 ;      //Stoploss in points



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Global Variables                                   |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int fastHandle;

int slowHandle;

double fastbuffer[];

double slowbuffer[];

datetime openTimeBuy  = 0;

datetime openTimeSell = 0;

datetime iClose();

bool TradeOpen = false;

double   open  = iOpen(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,0); 

   double   high  = iHigh(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,0); 

   double   low   = iLow(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,0); 

   //double   close = iClose(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,0); 

   //long     volume= iVolume(NULL,0,0); 

   int      bars  = iBars(NULL,0);

CTrade Trade;





//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert initialization function                     |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{



// check user input

if(InpFastEMA <= 0){

   Print("Fast EMA <=0");

   return INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT;

   }

  

 if(InpSlowSMA <= 0){

   Print("Slow SMA <=0");

   return INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT;

   }

   

if(InpFastEMA >= InpSlowSMA ){

   Print("Fast Ema >= Slow SMA");

   return INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT;

   }

   

if(InpStoploss <= 0){

   Print("Stoploss <=0");

   return INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT;

   }   

  

if(InpTakeprofit <= 0){

   Print("Take profit <=0");

   return INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT;

   }  

   

// Create handle

fastHandle = iMA(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,InpFastEMA,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE);

if(fastHandle == INVALID_HANDLE){

Print("Failed to create fast handle");

return INIT_FAILED;

}

slowHandle = iMA(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,InpSlowSMA,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE);

if(slowHandle == INVALID_HANDLE){

Print("Failed to create slow handle");

return INIT_FAILED;  

}



ArraySetAsSeries(fastbuffer,true);

ArraySetAsSeries(slowbuffer,true);



   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnDeinit(const int reason){

 

 if(fastHandle != INVALID_HANDLE){IndicatorRelease(fastHandle);}   

 if(slowHandle != INVALID_HANDLE){IndicatorRelease(slowHandle);}  

  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert tick function                                             |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnTick()

{

// get indicator value



int values = CopyBuffer(fastHandle,MAIN_LINE,0,3,fastbuffer);

if(values != 3){

Print("not enough data for EMA");

return;

}

 values = CopyBuffer(slowHandle,MAIN_LINE,0,3,slowbuffer);



if(values != 3){

Print("not enough data for SMA");

return;

}



//Print  ( "Fast[0]:",fastbuffer[0], "\n",

//         "Fast[1]:",fastbuffer[1], "\n",

//         "Slow[0]:",slowbuffer[0], "\n",

  //       "Slow[1]:",slowbuffer[1]);

         

//check for cross buy



 {

if(fastbuffer[1] > slowbuffer[1] && fastbuffer[2] < slowbuffer[2] && !TradeOpen){





iClose(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,0);

double ask = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_ASK);

double tp  = ask + InpTakeprofit * SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_POINT);

double sl  = ask - InpStoploss * SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_POINT);

Trade.PositionOpen(_Symbol,ORDER_TYPE_BUY,0.1,ask,sl,tp,"Long");

TradeOpen= true;



}

return;



if(fastbuffer[1] < slowbuffer[1] && fastbuffer[2] > slowbuffer[2] && !TradeOpen){



iClose(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,0);

double bid = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_BID);

double tp  = bid - InpTakeprofit * SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_POINT);

double sl  = bid + InpStoploss * SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_POINT);

Trade.PositionOpen(_Symbol,ORDER_TYPE_SELL,0.1,bid,sl,tp,"Short");

return;

}

 }

  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Discover new MetaTrader 5 opportunities with MQL5 community and services
Discover new MetaTrader 5 opportunities with MQL5 community and services
  • 2023.11.06
  • www.mql5.com
MQL5: language of trade strategies built-in the MetaTrader 5 Trading Platform, allows writing your own trading robots, technical indicators, scripts and libraries of functions
 
  1. Edit your post and post your code as code:
  2. if you program does not behave as it should use the debugger to control and follow every single program step:
    https://www.metatrader5.com/en/metaeditor/help/development/debug
Code debugging - Developing programs - MetaEditor Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
MetaEditor has a built-in debugger allowing you to check a program execution step by step (by individual functions). Place breakpoints in the code...
  
#include <Trade\Trade.mqh>

#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Input Variables                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
input int InpFastEMA    = 5 ;        //FastEMA
input int InpSlowSMA    = 40 ;       //SlowSMA
input int InpTakeprofit = 150 ;      //Take profit in points
input int InpStoploss   = 400 ;      //Stoploss in points

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Global Variables                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int fastHandle;
int slowHandle;
double fastbuffer[];
double slowbuffer[];
datetime openTimeBuy  = 0;
datetime openTimeSell = 0;
datetime iClose();
bool TradeOpen = false;
double   open  = iOpen(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,0); 
   double   high  = iHigh(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,0); 
   double   low   = iLow(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,0); 
   //double   close = iClose(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,0); 
   //long     volume= iVolume(NULL,0,0); 
   int      bars  = iBars(NULL,0);
CTrade Trade;


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{

// check user input
if(InpFastEMA <= 0){
   Print("Fast EMA <=0");
   return INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT;
   }
  
 if(InpSlowSMA <= 0){
   Print("Slow SMA <=0");
   return INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT;
   }
   
if(InpFastEMA >= InpSlowSMA ){
   Print("Fast Ema >= Slow SMA");
   return INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT;
   }
   
if(InpStoploss <= 0){
   Print("Stoploss <=0");
   return INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT;
   }   
  
if(InpTakeprofit <= 0){
   Print("Take profit <=0");
   return INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT;
   }  
   
// Create handle
fastHandle = iMA(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,InpFastEMA,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE);
if(fastHandle == INVALID_HANDLE){
Print("Failed to create fast handle");
return INIT_FAILED;
}
slowHandle = iMA(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,InpSlowSMA,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE);
if(slowHandle == INVALID_HANDLE){
Print("Failed to create slow handle");
return INIT_FAILED;  
}

ArraySetAsSeries(fastbuffer,true);
ArraySetAsSeries(slowbuffer,true);

   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason){
 
 if(fastHandle != INVALID_HANDLE){IndicatorRelease(fastHandle);}   
 if(slowHandle != INVALID_HANDLE){IndicatorRelease(slowHandle);}  
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
{
// get indicator value

int values = CopyBuffer(fastHandle,MAIN_LINE,0,3,fastbuffer);
if(values != 3){
Print("not enough data for EMA");
return;
}
 values = CopyBuffer(slowHandle,MAIN_LINE,0,3,slowbuffer);

if(values != 3){
Print("not enough data for SMA");
return;
}

//Print  ( "Fast[0]:",fastbuffer[0], "\n",
//         "Fast[1]:",fastbuffer[1], "\n",
//         "Slow[0]:",slowbuffer[0], "\n",
  //       "Slow[1]:",slowbuffer[1]);
         
//check for cross buy

 {
if(fastbuffer[1] > slowbuffer[1] && fastbuffer[2] < slowbuffer[2] && !TradeOpen){


iClose(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,0);
double ask = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_ASK);
double tp  = ask + InpTakeprofit * SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_POINT);
double sl  = ask - InpStoploss * SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_POINT);
Trade.PositionOpen(_Symbol,ORDER_TYPE_BUY,0.1,ask,sl,tp,"Long");
TradeOpen= true;

}
return;

if(fastbuffer[1] < slowbuffer[1] && fastbuffer[2] > slowbuffer[2] && !TradeOpen){

iClose(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,0);
double bid = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_BID);
double tp  = bid - InpTakeprofit * SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_POINT);
double sl  = bid + InpStoploss * SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_POINT);
Trade.PositionOpen(_Symbol,ORDER_TYPE_SELL,0.1,bid,sl,tp,"Short");
return;
}
 }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


 
Carl Schreiber #:
  1. Edit your post and post your code as code:
  2. if you program does not behave as it should use the debugger to control and follow every single program step:
    https://www.metatrader5.com/en/metaeditor/help/development/debug
Thanks think I have added it right above. 
[Deleted]  
Comments that do not relate to this topic, have been moved to "Off-topic posts".
 
Grumbles16 #:

Where do you close the positions? You open the position, set TradeOpen to true, and then never close the position and reset TradeOpen. So next time around, TradeOpen is true, so no more trades.

BTW, you're also not setting TradeOpen=true in the short order.

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