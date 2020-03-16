Event Indicator

Hi guys,

Does any one have knowledge about Indicators of the Economic Events and their values on the chart ?

I posted an order on Freelance page. No one seems to have the skills to apply. Any recommendation would be much appreciated.

 

There is the summary thread about economic calendar:
All about Calendar tab and Macro Economic Events

Sergey Golubev, 2017.12.12 15:42

Economic Calendar

The beginning:

  1. Indicators/EAs for news and trading signals - the thread
  2. Economic Calendar EA - the thread
  3. Economic Calendar EA - the second thread
  4. News Trader EA thread (MT4) 
  5. AvoidTheNews.mqh for short term systems - the thread with files
  6. News Reader Indicator! - the thread (MT4) 
  7. FF Calendar Indicator for MT - the thread (MT4) 

  1. All about Calendar tab and Macro Economic Events - the key thread
  2. FFC - Forex Factory Calendar - indicator for MetaTrader 4 (and fixed version is on the post )
  3. HTML file converter for the economic calendar - script for MetaTrader 5
  4. News VLine - script for MetaTrader 5
  5. Calendar - script for MetaTrader 5
  6. NewsReleaseEA - expert for MetaTrader 4
  7. Can MQL5 Economic Calendar be used on the Strategy Tester? - the thread with some tools created
  8. Nonfarm Payrolls - expert for MetaTrader 5 
  9. Studying the CCanvas Class. How to Draw Transparent Objects - the article 
  10. Regression Analysis of the Influence of Macroeconomic Data on Currency Prices Fluctuation - the article  
  11. Building an Automatic News Trader - the article 

Thanks Sergy for the links,

However, most of them hit 404 Not Found error pages. I could not even open the videos posted in the threads. They were all in Flash format and could not t be opened. I tried reinstalling Flash player in different browsers and even in different laptops! None of them worked. 

Anyway, I just noticed from your comments that Calendar is a new tab recently integrated into MT5. That is very good news. But, I needed something like an indicator in the chart itself showing not only the event dates but also their values beneath the corresponding candle. You can see the detailed description of what I need in https://www.mql5.com/en/job/115717

Do you know any per-existing tool or have any advice?

Many thanks.

I checked all the links on my post above, and all the links are working (no any broken links there).

Besides, there are free news indicator (did you check post ?), one script and NewsReleaseEA which can be used in trading or which can be used as template for the developer to implement this job.
And there are old indicators and NewsTrader EAs which can be fixed and improved for the new builds of Metatrader (everything is on the posts above by links).
Sergey Golubev:
I checked all the links on my post above, and all the links are working (no any broken links there).

Besides, there are free news indicator (did you check post ?), one script and NewsReleaseEA which can be used in trading or which can be used as template for the developer to implement this job.
And there are old indicators and NewsTrader EAs which can be fixed and improved for the new builds of Metatrader (everything is on the posts above by links).

I checked #78, Unfortunately I was looking something for MT5 not MT4. Did you check my requirements in my posted link (https://www.mql5.com/en/job/115717) ? Here is what it should look like:

indicator

If you know similar indicators or something even close, that would be very helpful to set up a trading systems. Any system would need the event's published value for the specified candle.


Thanks,
