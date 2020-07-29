Webmoney Alternative withdrawal payments - page 2
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Are you visiting this page? https://www.mql5.com/en/contact
Which country did you see some weeks ago?
Bahamas.
Which country do you see now on the page?
Cyprus.
And the Cyprus is the part of European Union, and any company from Cyprus is working under EU legislation.
And I found the announcements -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
PayPal withdrawal does not work.
MetaQuotes Software Corp. , 2019.08.08.27 12:37
Since August, we have been carrying out legal reorganization and changing payment details.
Therefore, there is a shutdown of old systems and the launch of new ones. This is a very complicated process. Most likely, in the first days of September, most of the work will be completed.Sorry for the inconvenience, please.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
What about the conclusion to WebMoney?
MetaQuotes Software Corp. , 2019.08.08.31 22:37
Unfortunately, in September we will have to refuse to accept and withdraw to WebMoney.
But in return, we will offer direct withdraw to cards.
The question -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
I can’t refill my account, except for replenishment with mql5 coupons there are no more options. what nonsense. and option icons are missing. no webmoney icon
Fedor Arkhipov , 09/09/17 21:15Do you plan to restore the output through webmoney?
The reply -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
I can’t refill my account, except for replenishment with mql5 coupons there are no more options. what nonsense. and option icons are missing. no webmoney icon
Renat Fatkhullin , 09/09/17 23:49
Unfortunately not.
This is not consistent with our accounting system in the new entity....
webmoney is only available universal payment system for our country... i need money and my income was from mql, im in trouble really.
You can tell it to the European Union authorities.
Because this thread is not about to complain to EU or to some governments or some Central Banks of the countries.
This thread is about how to find the way to work without webmoney.
As I understand - we will have ePayments soon for withdrawal.
If we can withdraw money from mql5 account to ePayments so let's speak about the following:
how to withdraw money from ePayments ewallet to ... local card, local phone number, ...?
(because ePayments is working under EU legislation too) ..
---------------
Idea about ePayments.
I registered in ePayments, and they (ePayments) made an announcement that they are having technical problems to withdraw from ePayments ewallet to Visa/Mastercard (I think they will fix it soon). But we can send money from ePayment to our local bank account (I did not test it sorry).
The other option with ePayment is related to withdrawal from ePayment ewallet to top up the phone (and I did it many times).
If you have phone number (in your country) so you can top it (make top up payment from ePayments ewallet), and some telephone companies are issuing the cards (Visa/Master cards, plastic or virtual) so we can withdraw money from those our local cards in our countries.
This is the idea about ePayments.
As I understand - we will have ePayments soon for withdrawal.
If we can withdraw money from mql5 account to ePayments so let's speak about the following:
yes i see there is some way that we can exchange ePaymnets to webmoney.
but the problem is ePayment also don't service to us:
if webmoney can not to be available agian, the only alternatives can be new gateways like BTC or PerfectMoney, otherwise with ePayments or cardpay the problem will exist.
Hello
We are still waiting for withdrawals on ePayments !!
Regards,
Are you visiting this page? https://www.mql5.com/en/contact
Which country did you see some weeks ago?
Bahamas.
Which country do you see now on the page?
Cyprus.
And the Cyprus is the part of European Union, and any company from Cyprus is working under EU legislation.
And I found the announcements -
The question -
The reply -
In such situation, I think PerfectMoney is the best.
Please consider that.
In such situation, I think PerfectMoney is the best.
Please consider that.
You can send it to the service desk for their consideration (do not expect the reply; send it just for their information).
I sent it to Service Desk, yesterday.
Thank you
All users ,Please be calm down and be patient that to be resolved our problem,your problems are our problem too,
So we should wait and be patient for a good solution for it,
And hope the moderators and admins are checking this thread and will resolve all our problems as soon as possible,
And also for all other countries that have withdrawal problem,
Thank you.
All users ,Please be calm down and be patient that to be resolved our problem,your problems are our problem too,
So we should wait and be patient for a good solution for it,
And hope the moderators and admins are checking this thread and will resolve all our problems as soon as possible,
And also for all other countries that have withdrawal problem,
Thank you.