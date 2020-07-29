Webmoney Alternative withdrawal payments - page 9

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Seyedfazel Hosseini:

Looks like they haven't made a decision yet.

They are still working on it.
 

Thanks to the moderator for bringing WebMoney back.

It was very effective.

Thanks again.

 
WebMoney is bac again today . congratulation to all webmoney users
 
Sergey Golubev:
They are still working on it.
Yes, Webmoney is back but I did not see any announcement.
I think - the announcement about it will be later.
 
Just a thought inst it possible hat a withdrawal option that is via Broker Deposit be added. 

I believe that Brokers and MetaQoutes already have and can transfer funds between the two companies provided that the broker uses MT5 or MT4. 

if not possible cant the admins fix such an option 
 
Why did webmoney disappear again?
 
Kareem Abdelhakim:
WebMoney is bac again today . congratulation to all webmoney users

It's gone again :-(


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

what about webmoney?

MetaQuotes , 2020.03.22 14:58

Temporarily disabled Webmoney due to technical issues. Turn on Webmoney as we figure it out and fix it.

Sorry for the inconvenience, please.


 
Sergey Golubev:

That's good to know.

Thanks for keeping us updated.

 
What happened finally to webmoney comback? does anyone know?
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