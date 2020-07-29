Webmoney Alternative withdrawal payments - page 9
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Looks like they haven't made a decision yet.
Thanks to the moderator for bringing WebMoney back.
It was very effective.
Thanks again.
They are still working on it.
I think - the announcement about it will be later.
I believe that Brokers and MetaQoutes already have and can transfer funds between the two companies provided that the broker uses MT5 or MT4.
if not possible cant the admins fix such an option
WebMoney is bac again today . congratulation to all webmoney users
It's gone again :-(
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
what about webmoney?
MetaQuotes , 2020.03.22 14:58
Temporarily disabled Webmoney due to technical issues. Turn on Webmoney as we figure it out and fix it.
Sorry for the inconvenience, please.
That's good to know.
Thanks for keeping us updated.