Accounts: deleted due security reason?
Hi, since a few hours I see a problem that I cannot login.
I am usually using the startupini file with the following cridentials:
Looking at the journal, I see a message, which "might" be relevant.
Accounts, deleted due security reason.However, I still can login using the webbrowser (I am writing this post from the same account).
The problem turns out to be severe, since all the signal operations are run are disabled now and I am loosing money the longer this issue persists... :(
Thank you for quick reply.
The broker login seems to work. I can see the balance and the history and open positions in real time.
When I try to login to the community, MT hangs for a while and sometimes crashes. .:(
The problem seems to be somewhere around the automated login feature
When the hash is wrong, then also further logins done manually via the GUI fail.
* Why does the hash change every time I login manually? I thought is is meant to be used later as a constant value?
* Are there any changes in the auto-login interface?
All right, the issue is not the automated MQL5Password hash (e.g. 24F9070EB4378048DFEF24E7A3DFAF063F140E156DF08A52EBFB37FA95D1D52C2AFFFF067E014911)
The problem is definetely on the MQL5-Server side.
Simetimes it works, sometimes it doesn't
:((((
Any information on what it is and when it will be solved??
Also, can someone dig out possible reasons for the error message "deleted due security reason"?
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Hi, since a few hours I see a problem that I cannot login.
I am usually using the startupini file with the following cridentials:
Looking at the journal, I see a message, which "might" be relevant.
Accounts, deleted due security reason.
However, I still can login using the webbrowser (I am writing this post from the same account).
The problem turns out to be severe, since all the signal operations are run are disabled now and I am loosing money the longer this issue persists... :(
Thank you very much for your support!