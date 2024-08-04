Metatrader 4 can't login in mql5 communite!!!
Hi Everyone!
I open the mt4 and if I want to download indicators expetrt advisors in the market, and I can't login in the mql5 community. on the right top of the corner there is some bouble and I can't log in.
I would like to ask you to solve this problem!
Thank you!
Post a screenshot of your problem.
Make sure you are logging in with your lestyanhun login and not any other.
Theoretically speaking, it may be the following reasons:
- you are using external VPS which was blocked from this mql5 portal;
- you came to this forum from facebook or google and did not change your password to the native one using this link - https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten
- your antivirus or your firewall blocks internet access to mql5
- you are having wrong settings of Internet Explorer which are not allowed you to connect (change the settings of IE),
- you checked/ticked "Control session by IP" here https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lestyanhun/security (untick it)
- more..
It is about how I am connecting and what I am checking (it is for MT4, but it is same for MT5):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2021.01.04 16:50
1. I made Community login:
2. and checked in Metatrader journal:
3. I checked Internet Explorer installed on computer:
4. I checked the settings of Internet Explorer: yes, I can use the chat with not a problem by sending/receiving the messages:
5. Signal tab works:
6. Market tab works:
- www.mql5.com
This is the problem!
You use the wrong password obviously, you can reset it here: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten
I am unable to login to mql5.com When I try to reset password, it tells me there is no username with this email address. If I try to create new account, it tells me the username already exists with this email address. How can fix this issue. Is there anyway I can contact the support team?
Thank you.
Then how did you post this message if apparently you are not able to login?
When login on, don't use your email address. Use you username which is currently "acharyak", according to your profile URL.
Hi Everyone!
I open the mt4 and if I want to download indicators expetrt advisors in the market, and I can't login in the mql5 community. on the right top of the corner there is some bouble and I can't log in.
I would like to ask you to solve this problem!
Thank you!