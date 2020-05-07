ea not trading after creating using etasoft with custom indicator
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If we tell you what you need, you can't code it.
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- EA builder makes bad code counting up while closing multiple orders.
EA builder makes bad code Bars is unreliable (Max bars in chart), volume is unreliable (miss ticks.) Always use time.
EA builder makes bad code, not adjusting for 4/5 digit brokers, TP/SL and slippage.
EA builder makes bad code, not adjusting for ECN brokers. (pre-Build 500)
EA builder makes bad code, not checking return codes.
EATree uses objects on chart to save values — not persistent storage ( files or GV+Flush.) No recovery (crash/power failure.)
- FX EA Builder makes bad code, not checking return
codes.
FX EA Builder makes bad code, loosing open tickets on terminal restart. No recovery (crash/power failure.)
FX EA Builder makes bad code, not adjusting stops for the spread.
FX EA Builder makes bad code, using OrdersTotal directly.
- FOREXEADVISOR STRATEGY BUILDER makes bad code, non-updateing global variables.
FOREXEADVISOR STRATEGY BUILDER makes bad code, compilation errors.
FOREXEADVISOR STRATEGY BUILDER makes bad code, not checking return codes.
- Since you haven't learned MQL4/5, therefor there is no common language for us to communicate.
Hello guys, I have a similar problem, I have created an EA that execute trades based on the appearing of BUY and SELL arrows. However the EA ignores some arrows, I don't know why? Any help? Also How do I close the trade when an opposte arrow appears? Thank you.
void OnTick()
{
//indicator reading
int total_orders = OrdersTotal();
double FixedLot = AccountBalance() * 0.0001;
FixedLot = NormalizeDouble(FixedLot, 2); // rounding lotsize to 2 decimal places
int buy_ticket = 0;
int sell_ticket = 0;
double super_buy_arrow = iCustom(NULL,0,"super-arrow-indicator",0,0);
double super_sell_arrow = iCustom(NULL,0,"super-arrow-indicator",1,0);
// Buy or Sell if Arrow appears
if(total_orders == 0)
{
if( super_buy_arrow != EMPTY_VALUE )
{
buy_ticket = OrderSend(Symbol(), OP_BUY, FixedLot, Ask, Slippage, Ask-StopLoss*_Point, Ask+TakeProfit*_Point,NULL, Magic, 0, Green);
}
if( super_sell_arrow != EMPTY_VALUE )
{
sell_ticket = OrderSend(Symbol(), OP_SELL, FixedLot, Bid, Slippage, Bid+StopLoss*_Point, Bid-TakeProfit*_Point,NULL, Magic, 0, Red);
}
}
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Hello guys, I have a similar problem, I have created an EA that execute trades based on the appearing of BUY and SELL arrows. However the EA ignores some arrows, I don't know why? Any help?
We cant see your codes
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please help me with an ea of this indicator to automatically open orders on blue arrow/red arrow
order should close automatically on next blue/red arrow at the same time open a new order..
Thanks
the indicator is the white zigzag line on this picture below..