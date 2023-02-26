New MetaTrader 5 platform build 2085: Integration with Python and Strategy Tester improvements - page 3
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Hi, Can the developers of the platform please take care of the tick data bug that has been around for many, many months?
Every day, the next tick after 23:59:59 causes a big chunk of tick data history to disappear. As you can see on the screenshot below
the tick data from 23:39:48.048 to 00:00:00.018 is gone and there were many ticks between 23:39 and 00:00 next day.
My computer clock is 1 hour behind the server time. In the example above I'm using MetaQuotes-Demo server, but the problem happens on other broker servers as well (both demo and real).
On some brokers this issue even causes "zero ticks" to appear in history:
One more piece of information - after about 20 minutes (sometimes more) the missing data backfills:
Hi, Can the developers of the platform please take care of the tick data bug that has been around for many, many months?
Every day, the next tick after 23:59:59 causes a big chunk of tick data history to disappear. As you can see on the screenshot below
the tick data from 23:39:48.048 to 00:00:00.018 is gone and there were many ticks between 23:39 and 00:00 next day.
My computer clock is 1 hour behind the server time. In the example above I'm using MetaQuotes-Demo server, but the problem happens on other broker servers as well (both demo and real).
On some brokers this issue even causes "zero ticks" to appear in history:
One more piece of information - after about 20 minutes (sometimes more) the missing data backfills:
But I want to say the following: the developers may fix if they are able to reproduce the possible bug in their computers.
If the possible bug can not be reproduced so sorry ..
I hope the developers are reading this thread.
But I want to say the following: the developers may fix if they are able to reproduce the possible bug in their computers.
If the possible bug can not be reproduced so sorry ..
The bug can surely be reproduced as the scenario was tested on many computers by different people. Also, all you need to do to reproduce the issue is download tick data a few seconds before the date switch and a few seconds after.
You will see that data disappears and on some brokers like XP you will start seeing zeros instead of quotes for the last 1 or 2 ticks.BTW: Is there a way to reach the developers with bug reports or do we just post them here and "hope" that the developers read through the forum?
BTW: Is there a way to reach the developers with bug reports or do we just post them here and "hope" that the developers read through the forum?
You will find at the top of the general page is a topic about the last build.
The developers do seem to read this to find what bugs are being reported.
There is an error on the data received from the MT5CopyRatesFromPos function, as the "low" price always seem to be higher than all other prices.
Example:
I tried to validate the data with MT5 graphs and apparently, the MT5Rate "high" field is switched with the "low".If your method depend on these fields, be careful as they are presented backwards.
Is it planned for MT5 to implement chart objects( fibos, lines, etc) like in MT4 Strategy Tester?
Do not double post!!
I have deleted your new topic.
Do not double post!!
I have deleted your new topic.
Hi, It would be very useful to have trailing stop loss in MetaTrader module for integration with Python. I belive that order_send function does not include this.