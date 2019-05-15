EA mql4 2019
Can someone do this to me in mql4?
Example strategy:
1. buy and sell at the same time.
2. Each "-X pips" repurchase or resell with a lot increase.
3. TP getting closer when it makes a repurchase. No stop loss.
4. If touch the TP, go back and buy it right away.
5. without indicators, only buy and sell when activating the expert advisor.
it can be an EA of buy and another EA of sell... THANKS.
Post this as a job in Freelance.
Would someone be so kind to do it for free or is it very difficult?
Doesen't matter if it's a piece of cake 10 lines code or hundreds of lines......If no one help you out here for free you got to pay to get it done. Don't expect to get everything for free ;)
You have only four choices:
- Search for it,
-
Beg at
- Coding help - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum
- Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!) - Trade FX - Expert Advisors and Automated Trading - MQL5 programming forum
- Free coding for your trading system.. - Easy Trading Strategy - General - MQL5 programming forum
- I will code & automate your strategy for free - Options Trading Strategies - General - MQL5 programming forum
- Make It No Repaint Please! - MetaTrader 5 - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum
- learn to code it. If you don't learn MQL4/5, there is no common language for us to communicate. If we tell you what you need, you can't code it. If we give you the code, you don't know how to integrate it into yours.
- or pay (Freelance) someone to code it.
No free help
urgent help.
buy and sell at same time is meaning that you will be lost due to commission and spread.
This , and also the initial buy and sell are useless because they cancel each other out and burden the system due to 2xSpread 2xCommision
buy and sell at same time is meaning that you will be lost due to commission and spread.
not really, I've test it a long time (in real account), but I'm missing the mql4 code.
Give more information I may help you. How your system works??? For how long you tested it???
This , and also the initial buy and sell are useless because they cancel each other out and burden the system due to 2xSpread 2xCommision
At the same time, a positive swap is always less than a negative one. So he is guaranteed a loss
Give more information I may help you. How your system works??? For how long you tested it???
I hope you understand.
can make a bot for buys and another for sells. (sorry for my English,
I do not speak much)
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Can someone do this to me in mql4?
Example strategy:
1. buy and sell at the same time.
2. Each "-X pips" repurchase or resell with a lot increase.
3. TP getting closer when it makes a repurchase. No stop loss.
4. If touch the TP, go back and buy it right away.
5. without indicators, only buy and sell when activating the expert advisor.
it can be an EA of buy and another EA of sell... (With pipstep, lotexponent or multiplier, tp, max trades, etc...) THANKS.