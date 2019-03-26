Marin Gale strategyes, Good or Bad?
I am seeing to many posted Signals, and to many EA for sale that has this type of evolution.
With all my respect for traders, developers and buyers of any kind. Please be more realistic and stop chasing The Dream...( or Martin Gale strategies, at one point in your life, it will prove you wrong...do some back testing ). If the blues and the oranges do not know what they are doing, than I am unrealistic.
PLEASE FEEL FREE TO PROVE ME WRONG!!!
I shy away from Martingale strategies. I have seen them in EAs over the past 10-15 years and they just don't do it for me. You get 99 days of bliss and happiness and then in 1 day, it all blows up.
Thats what I saw when I bought an EA around 15 years ago. Since then, I have never bought an EA
I trade my own strategies, backtested and something I trust and know. If I get a drawdown, I know its ok because its part of my backtesting
And there is no blow up! I get ups, I get downs. But thats a strategy right?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2017.09.23 07:42
Martingale
The forum threads
- Martingale vs. Non Martingale (Simplified RoR vs Profit and the Illusions)
- Martingale, Hedging and Grid : MHG
- Featured Martingale EA to explore and expand, provided by a programmer
- Does a safe Martingale exist ?
- Why people are still trying Martingale Systems?
- The Video - Trading The Martingale and Anti Martingale Strategies
CodeBase
- Angry Bird (Scalping) - expert for MetaTrader 4 - the settings and trades - look at this post.
- KNUX Martingale - expert for MetaTrader 4
- MacdPatternTraderAll0.01. Time+Martingale - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Pure_Martingale - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Trend_Catcher - expert for MetaTrader 5
- and more and more - use search here
- Ingrid Martingale - expert for MetaTrader 5
The articles
- What is Martingale and Is It Reasonable to Use It?
- What Is a Martingale?
- Statistical Verification of the Labouchere Money Management System
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I am seeing to many posted Signals, and to many EA for sale that has this type of evolution.
With all my respect for traders, developers and buyers of any kind. Please be more realistic and stop chasing The Dream...( or Martin Gale strategies, at one point in your life, it will prove you wrong...do some back testing ). If the blues and the oranges do not know what they are doing, than I am unrealistic.
PLEASE FEEL FREE TO PROVE ME WRONG!!!