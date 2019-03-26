Marin Gale strategyes, Good or Bad?

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I am seeing to many posted Signals, and to many EA for sale that has this type of evolution.


With all my respect for traders, developers and buyers of any kind. Please be more realistic and stop chasing The Dream...( or Martin Gale strategies, at one point in your life, it will prove you wrong...do some back testing ). If the blues and the oranges do not know what they are doing, than I am unrealistic.

PLEASE FEEL FREE TO PROVE ME WRONG!!!



The dream

 
Marius Adrian Stanescu:

I am seeing to many posted Signals, and to many EA for sale that has this type of evolution.


With all my respect for traders, developers and buyers of any kind. Please be more realistic and stop chasing The Dream...( or Martin Gale strategies, at one point in your life, it will prove you wrong...do some back testing ). If the blues and the oranges do not know what they are doing, than I am unrealistic.

PLEASE FEEL FREE TO PROVE ME WRONG!!!




I shy away from Martingale strategies. I have seen them in EAs over the past 10-15 years and they just don't do it for me. You get 99 days of bliss and happiness and then in 1 day, it all blows up. 

Thats what I saw when I bought an EA around 15 years ago. Since then, I have never bought an EA

I trade my own strategies, backtested and something I trust and know. If I get a drawdown, I know its ok because its part of my backtesting

And there is no blow up! I get ups, I get downs. But thats a strategy right? 

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