MetaTrader 5 API error

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Hey, I am trying to pip install MetaTrader5

and this is the error i ma getting. I am running it on windows 10

ERROR: Could not find a version that satisfies the requirement MetaTrader5 (from versions: none)
ERROR: No matching distribution found for MetaTrader5
[Deleted]  
Joseph: Hey, I am trying to pip install MetaTrader5 and this is the error i ma getting. I am running it on windows 10
ERROR: Could not find a version that satisfies the requirement MetaTrader5 (from versions: none)
ERROR: No matching distribution found for MetaTrader5

Please supply the following technical details ...

  • Python version
  • MetaTrader build
  • Operating System build and architecture
[Deleted]  

Please note that currently, the API Connector to MetaTrader 5 Terminal, only supports up to version 3.11 of Python, even though the current release of Python is 3.12.

 

It would be nice if Metaquotes could update the requirements which currently state:


This just cost me a day!!

[Deleted]  
Andrew Thompson #:It would be nice if Metaquotes could update the requirements which currently state: This just cost me a day!!

Look a bit further down ...


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