MetaTrader 5 API error
Joseph: Hey, I am trying to pip install MetaTrader5 and this is the error i ma getting. I am running it on windows 10
ERROR: Could not find a version that satisfies the requirement MetaTrader5 (from versions: none)
ERROR: No matching distribution found for MetaTrader5
Please supply the following technical details ...
- Python version
- MetaTrader build
- Operating System build and architecture
Please note that currently, the API Connector to MetaTrader 5 Terminal, only supports up to version 3.11 of Python, even though the current release of Python is 3.12.
It would be nice if Metaquotes could update the requirements which currently state:
This just cost me a day!!
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Hey, I am trying to pip install MetaTrader5
and this is the error i ma getting. I am running it on windows 10