pip install MetaTrader5
ERROR: Could not find a version that satisfies the requirement MetaTrader5 (from versions: none)
ERROR: No matching distribution found for MetaTrader5
We cannot read your mind! We cannot see your computer!
If you want our help, don't make it difficult! This is not a guessing game!
Explain yourself properly and in a detailed manner! Supply technical details of your MetaTrader build, operating system, Python version, etc.
ERROR: No matching distribution found for MetaTrader5
I have never tried using python for MT5. But seeing these errors, I would doubt that you have MT5 installed.
This command installs the MetaTrader package for Python:
pip install MetaTrader5
Do you have MT5 installed? If yes, are you using the portable version of MT5?
We cannot read your mind! We cannot see your computer!
If you want our help, don't make it difficult! This is not a guessing game!
Explain yourself properly and in a detailed manner! Supply technical details of your MetaTrader build, operating system, Python version, etc.
Hi, thank you for responding
The problem is when I try installing MetaTrader5 Api Connector from PyPI using pip in the terminal,"pip install MetaTrader5" I get this error
ERROR: Could not find a version that satisfies the requirement MetaTrader5 (from versions: none)
ERROR: No matching distribution found for MetaTrader5
it seems MetaTrader5 does not exist on PyPI anymore
I have never tried using python for MT5. But seeing these errors, I would doubt that you have MT5 installed.
This command installs the MetaTrader package for Python:
Do you have MT5 installed? If yes, are you using the portable version of MT5?
Hi, thank you for responding
The problem is when I try installing MetaTrader5 from PyPI using pip in the terminal,"pip install MetaTrader5" I get this error
ERROR: Could not find a version that satisfies the requirement MetaTrader5 (from versions: none)
ERROR: No matching distribution found for MetaTrader5
it seems MetaTrader5 does not exist on PyPI anymore
ERROR: Could not find a version that satisfies the requirement MetaTrader5 (from versions: none)
ERROR: No matching distribution found for MetaTrader5
I repeat ... "Supply technical details of your MetaTrader build, operating system, Python version, etc."
Yes, it does ... https://pypi.org/project/MetaTrader5/
I repeat ... "Supply technical details of your MetaTrader build, operating system, Python version, etc."
Yes, it does ... https://pypi.org/project/MetaTrader5/
Thanks Fernando, can you try running the pip install MetaTrader5 in a virtual environment on your local machine?
Why should I do that when you refuse to answer about technical details of your own environment?
i am using a Windows VM for Development, Using the latest build as the MT5 is a fresh install
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Fernando Carreiro, 2023.12.06 12:01
Please note that currently, the API Connector to MetaTrader 5 Terminal, only supports up to version 3.11 of Python, even though the current release of Python is 3.12.
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ERROR: Could not find a version that satisfies the requirement MetaTrader5 (from versions: none)This is no longer working,
ERROR: No matching distribution found for MetaTrader5