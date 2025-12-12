pip install MetaTrader5

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ERROR: Could not find a version that satisfies the requirement MetaTrader5 (from versions: none)
ERROR: No matching distribution found for MetaTrader5

This is no longer working,
[Deleted]  
trading account:

ERROR: Could not find a version that satisfies the requirement MetaTrader5 (from versions: none)
ERROR: No matching distribution found for MetaTrader5

This is no longer working,

We cannot read your mind! We cannot see your computer!

If you want our help, don't make it difficult! This is not a guessing game!

Explain yourself properly and in a detailed manner! Supply technical details of your MetaTrader build, operating system, Python version, etc.

 
trading account:
ERROR: No matching distribution found for MetaTrader5

I have never tried using python for MT5. But seeing these errors, I would doubt that you have MT5 installed.

This command installs the MetaTrader package for Python:

pip install MetaTrader5

Do you have MT5 installed? If yes, are you using the portable version of MT5?

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

We cannot read your mind! We cannot see your computer!

If you want our help, don't make it difficult! This is not a guessing game!

Explain yourself properly and in a detailed manner! Supply technical details of your MetaTrader build, operating system, Python version, etc.

Hi, thank you for responding

The problem is when I try installing MetaTrader5 Api Connector from PyPI using pip in the terminal,"pip install MetaTrader5" I get this error


ERROR: Could not find a version that satisfies the requirement MetaTrader5 (from versions: none)
ERROR: No matching distribution found for MetaTrader5

it seems MetaTrader5 does not exist on PyPI anymore


 
Vladislav Boyko #:

I have never tried using python for MT5. But seeing these errors, I would doubt that you have MT5 installed.

This command installs the MetaTrader package for Python:

Do you have MT5 installed? If yes, are you using the portable version of MT5?

Hi, thank you for responding

The problem is when I try installing MetaTrader5 from PyPI using pip in the terminal,"pip install MetaTrader5" I get this error


ERROR: Could not find a version that satisfies the requirement MetaTrader5 (from versions: none)
ERROR: No matching distribution found for MetaTrader5

it seems MetaTrader5 does not exist on PyPI anymore

[Deleted]  
George #: The problem is when I try installing MetaTrader5 Api Connector from PyPI using pip in the terminal,"pip install MetaTrader5" I get this error


ERROR: Could not find a version that satisfies the requirement MetaTrader5 (from versions: none)
ERROR: No matching distribution found for MetaTrader5

I repeat ... "Supply technical details of your MetaTrader build, operating system, Python version, etc."

George #: it seems MetaTrader5 does not exist on PyPI anymore

Yes, it does ... https://pypi.org/project/MetaTrader5/


 
Fernando Carreiro #:

I repeat ... "Supply technical details of your MetaTrader build, operating system, Python version, etc."

Yes, it does ... https://pypi.org/project/MetaTrader5/

Thanks Fernando, can you try running the pip install MetaTrader5 in a virtual environment on your local machine?

[Deleted]  
George #: Thanks Fernando, can you try running the pip install MetaTrader5 in a virtual environment on your local machine?
Why should I do that when you refuse to answer about technical details of your own environment?
 
Fernando Carreiro #:
Why should I do that when you refuse to answer about technical details of your own environment?
(venv) Documents/[ pip install MetaTrader5 dev ] 5:56 PM
ERROR: Could not find a version that satisfies the requirement MetaTrader5 (from versions: none)
ERROR: No matching distribution found for MetaTrader5


i am using a Windows VM for Development, Using the latest build as the MT5 is a fresh install

[Deleted]  
George #: i am using a Windows VM for Development, Using the latest build as the MT5 is a fresh install
I repeat once more ... "Supply technical details of your MetaTrader build, operating system, Python version, etc."
[Deleted]  

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MetaTrader 5 API error

Fernando Carreiro, 2023.12.06 12:01

Please note that currently, the API Connector to MetaTrader 5 Terminal, only supports up to version 3.11 of Python, even though the current release of Python is 3.12.

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