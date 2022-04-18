desktop mt5 miss trading tab "commission"?!
i have commission shown in trading tab of toolbox but why not on mt5?!
What do you mean?
The Trading tab of Toolbox is in MT5.
i mean the commission column in trading tab. i dont have it in mt5.
The commission in MT5 is not charged as in MT4, is divided in 2 parts, one half with the opening of the trade and the other half with the closing, so its not so straighforward to record it seperately.
Under "History" tab in the Toolbox, right-click on any historical trades or columns, a menu will pop-up, at the very bottom of this menu is "Columns", hover mouse over that and another menu will pop-up with a whole list of options. Click on "Commission", third from the top.
That's true for the History tab, but the question was about the Trade tab and there is no commission option for it.
That's not a rule. On MT5, the commission can be charged in a lot of different ways.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New MetaTrader 5 platform build 2170: MQL5 scope, global Strategy Tester and built-in Virtual Hosting updates
MetaQuotes, 2019.10.03 15:18
The MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on Friday, October 4, 2019 The new version features the following changes:
- Terminal: Completely redesigned built-in Virtual Hosting management options. All information about the rented terminal, as well as environment migration, stop and start functions, are now available in a separate tab of the Toolbox window.
...
- Terminal: Added ability to quickly switch to deposit/withdrawal operations on the broker website.
...
- Terminal: New fields in the trading symbol specification:
...
Commissions
Information on commissions charged by a broker for the symbol deals. Calculation details are displayed here:
- Commission may be single-level and multilevel, i.e. be equal regardless of the deal volume/turnover or can depend on the size. Appropriate data is displayed in the terminal.
- Commission can be charged immediately upon deal execution or at the end of a trading day/month.
- Commission can be charged depending on deal direction: entry, exit or both operation types.
- Commission can be charged per lot or deal.
- Commission can be calculated in money, percentage or points.
For example, the following entry means that a commission is charged immediately upon deal entry and exit. If the deal volume is between 0 to 10 lots, a commission of 1.2 USD is charged per operation. If the deal volume is between 11 to 20 lots, a commission of 1.1 USD is charged per each lot of the deal.Commission | Instant, volume, entry/exit deals
0 - 10 | 1.2 USD per deal
11 - 20 | 1.1 USD per lot
In all cases, it's not available in the Trade Tab.
Good clarification Alain.
