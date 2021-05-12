How to check conditions on loops
Looping through the closes of 3-50 candles to see if the close is below a bb-band, how can i go about coding to check if any one of the closes is above the yellow moving average and all canles are below the mid bb-band
There is a good example on how to get the Band Values (you have different arrays for each band) just compare its values.
The example on the link below, [look] inside the OnTick function, it has everything you need to code yours: (how to get the arrays data, values of each candle, etc.. ) Then you just compare those band values on your code, and do your own algorithm decisions.
There is a good example on how to get the Band Values (you have different arrays for each band) just compare its values.
The example on the link below, [look] inside the OnTick function, it has everything you need to code yours: (how to get the arrays data, values of each candle, etc.. ) Then you just compare those band values on your code, and do your own algorithm decisions.
You didn't get my question, I know how to access array values, I do not know which index in the array satisfies the condition, that's why I want to know how I can find out which index of that array satisfies the condition
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Looping through the closes of 3-50 candles to see if the close is below a bb-band, how can i go about coding to check if any one of the closes is above the yellow moving average and all canles are below the mid bb-band