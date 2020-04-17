EA - open BUY/SELL on every candle in the same direction
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Robô para a plataforma Meta Trader 5 Operar em contas tipo hedge e netting Possuir número mágico (gerar automaticamente para evitarduplicidade) Operações em: Pares de moedas, Commodities, índices,criptomoedas, ações e opções e ativos sintéticos (com geradores de Renko porexemplo). Para B3 e Forex Operar comprado e vendido Indicadores de...
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Hi guys :)
I'm looking for EA like this:
I take BUY and EA take BUY's on every next bullish candle.
The SELL trades works in analogic way.
Excample:
Thanks for help :)