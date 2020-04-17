EA - open BUY/SELL on every candle in the same direction

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Hi guys :)


I'm looking for EA like this:

I take BUY and EA take BUY's on every next bullish candle.

The SELL trades works in analogic way. 

Excample:


Thanks for help :)

 
https://www.mql5.com/en/job
Trading applications for MetaTrader 5 to order
Trading applications for MetaTrader 5 to order
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Robô para a plataforma Meta Trader 5 Operar em contas tipo hedge e netting Possuir número mágico (gerar automaticamente para evitarduplicidade) Operações em: Pares de moedas, Commodities, índices,criptomoedas, ações e opções e ativos sintéticos (com geradores de Renko porexemplo). Para B3 e Forex Operar comprado e vendido Indicadores de...
 
did anyone create this EA /
 
You have only four choices:
  1. Shakeel Ur rehman: did anyone create this EA /
    Do you really expect us to do your research for you?

    Search for it.

  2. Beg at
  3. MT4: Learn to code it.
    MT5: Begin learning to code it. If you don't learn MQL4/5, there is no common language for us to communicate. If we tell you what you need, you can't code it. If we give you the code, you don't know how to integrate it into yours.
  4. or pay (Freelance) someone to code it.
              Hiring to write script - General - MQL5 programming forum
We're not going to code it for you (although it could happen if you are lucky or the problem is interesting.) We are willing to help you when you post your attempt (using CODE button) and state the nature of your problem.
          No free help
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