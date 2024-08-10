MQL5 - Start debugging on history data - opens different indicator in Strategy tester visualization
When removed OnCalculate function everything OK - maybe BUG
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
const int prev_calculated,
const datetime &time[],
const double &open[],
const double &high[],
const double &low[],
const double &close[],
const long &tick_volume[],
const long &volume[],
const int &spread[])
{
return(rates_total);
}
When removed OnCalculate function everything OK - maybe BUG
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
const int prev_calculated,
const datetime &time[],
const double &open[],
const double &high[],
const double &low[],
const double &close[],
const long &tick_volume[],
const long &volume[],
const int &spread[])
{
return(rates_total);
}
OnCalculate() in an EA ?
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When I press Start debug on real data button, It opens real chart and display yelow, white curve + arrows - it is OK.
When I press Start debugging on history data button, it opens strategy tester, but with different indicator.
In the MetaEditor my project is EA and it by clicking on blue button "Start debugging on history data" it is switch from "Visualize" to "Indicator" and start first indicator from Indicator folder.
Any idea will be helpful, thanks, David.