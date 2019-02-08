to mt5 support , bug news releases mt5 (1940+)
Since new releases (april-2018)...
windows 10 64 bits stop optimizing tick with metatrader5... if I use OHLC no problem, but this is very weak to backtest
and the same machine while optimizing using "tick" in the same instalation of mt5 works fine with windows 7 64 bits...
no hangs using optimization or backtesting with "TICK".
but in windows 10 64 bits.. my amd fx 8 cores hangs 100% my windows while optimizing "tick"... with more than 20 days in backtesting or optimization...
very bad releases for mt5 since april /2018 with windows 10...
the multi thread of mt5 of this news releases are problematic to windows 10 oficial will all updates installed.. (creators update)
for old windows 7 works fine... no problem with muti threads optimization
The big question is: if I recompile my EAs in the new releases (1943 or 1944) will solve the problems I'm facing with compilation 1881?
What compilation problems with 1881 ?
A lot of "Access violation", EAs compiled in build 1881 have these issues.
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/285632/page5#comment_9187144 (relation to build 1932)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/285632/page6#comment_9214570 (relation to build 1935)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/285632/page7#comment_9265583 (relation to build 1940)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/285632/page8#comment_9275046 (relation to build 1940 back test)
I tested in build 1943 and the problem still there.
I'm facing the exact same problems since build 1930. It occurs also in the back test.
- 2018.10.29
- www.mql5.com
A lot of "Access violation", EAs compiled in build 1881 have these issues.
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/285632/page5#comment_9187144 (relation to build 1932)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/285632/page6#comment_9214570 (relation to build 1935)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/285632/page7#comment_9265583 (relation to build 1940)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/285632/page8#comment_9275046 (relation to build 1940 back test)
I tested in build 1943 and the problem still there.
I'm facing the exact same problems since build 1930. It occurs also in the back test.
Yeah...it's reported already but nothing new up to now (last beta is 1945).
What is the official MetaQuotes's position, recompile in the new release or wait for a stable release? For now, all my EAs are paused and waiting for a solution.
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to mt5 support , bug with news beta releases mt5 (1943)
when using the back test if you press play button, and after a few seconds you press "pause" and press PLAY again
the "pause button" comes gray (and you cannot press pause again..) and the backtest cannot be paused anymore in that session
you have to close "backtest" and try again..
this bug was introduced in 1942 and 1943 releases (I think...)
I'm using windows 10 with mt5 build 1943...
2018.11.08 09:58:08.425 Terminal MetaTrader 5 Terminal x64 build 1943 started (XP Investimentos CCTVM S/A)
2018.11.08 09:58:08.426 Terminal Windows 10 (build 17134) x64, IE 11, UAC, AMD FX-8320E Eight-Core Processor , Memory: 2225 / 4093 Mb, Disk: 197 / 298 Gb, GMT-3