to mt5 support , bug news releases mt5 (1940+) - page 2

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Alain Verleyen:
Did you try with last beta 1947 ?
1947 not yet. I will.
 
Alain Verleyen:
What compilation problems with 1881 ?

the renko2offline is having problem with coping ticks with the news builds... sometimes we get a "monster" candle... very crazy

 
zemo:

the renko2offline is having problem with coping ticks with the news builds... sometimes we get a "monster" candle... very crazy

I am afraid this comment can't help.

How to reproduce the problem ?

 
Alain Verleyen:
Did you try with last beta 1947 ?
After some tests, the version 1947 looks like working.
 
Gustavo Hennemann:
After some tests, the version 1947 looks like working.
Hopefully 1948 which is now available, is working too ;-)
 
OnDeinit() is not called when indicator is removed from the chart now (build 1947) or it is called with a huge delay (sometimes it is executed after some random pause, sometimes it is not executed at all when the indicator is removed from the chart)
 
Mladen Rakic:
OnDeinit() is not called when indicator is removed from the chart now (build 1947) or it is called with a huge delay (sometimes it is executed after some random pause, sometimes it is not executed at all when the indicator is removed from the chart)

I confirm. On my side seems always called but with huge delay (more than 3 minutes !).


 

the build 1947 another crazy bug...

when working using the buy/sell buttons in the charts, sometimes Sell is off ,  Buy is off,  very crazy...

the market is opened  and buy or sell button goes on / off  automatically without users intervention , and the connection with the broker is ON.

this happaned after 1947 beta release


Files:
bug.png  67 kb
 

Build 1949. What makes you think it's a bug ? A gray button is not "off". I just clicked on it and a trade was opened (unless it was fixed since 1947).

However I don't really know what it is gray.

 
Alain Verleyen:

I confirm. On my side seems always called but with huge delay (more than 3 minutes !).


Same here, I'm amazed it executes the code correctly after 3 mins (removes the objects from screen as coded)

I believe this build 1949 has been pushed out to the brokers

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