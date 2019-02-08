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Did you try with last beta 1947 ?
What compilation problems with 1881 ?
the renko2offline is having problem with coping ticks with the news builds... sometimes we get a "monster" candle... very crazy
the renko2offline is having problem with coping ticks with the news builds... sometimes we get a "monster" candle... very crazy
I am afraid this comment can't help.
How to reproduce the problem ?
Did you try with last beta 1947 ?
After some tests, the version 1947 looks like working.
OnDeinit() is not called when indicator is removed from the chart now (build 1947) or it is called with a huge delay (sometimes it is executed after some random pause, sometimes it is not executed at all when the indicator is removed from the chart)
I confirm. On my side seems always called but with huge delay (more than 3 minutes !).
the build 1947 another crazy bug...
when working using the buy/sell buttons in the charts, sometimes Sell is off , Buy is off, very crazy...
the market is opened and buy or sell button goes on / off automatically without users intervention , and the connection with the broker is ON.
this happaned after 1947 beta release
Build 1949. What makes you think it's a bug ? A gray button is not "off". I just clicked on it and a trade was opened (unless it was fixed since 1947).
However I don't really know what it is gray.
I confirm. On my side seems always called but with huge delay (more than 3 minutes !).
Same here, I'm amazed it executes the code correctly after 3 mins (removes the objects from screen as coded)
I believe this build 1949 has been pushed out to the brokers