CustomRatesUpdate Error Generating Giant Bar (since build 1881)
This error updating custom rates, generates giant bar. This error is happening since build 1881.
Really hope you guys improve backward compatibility in the next versions
//Code
//Log
2019.01.02 13:05:20.128 RenkoCharts (WING19_10TICKS,M1) [WING19_10TICKS] CustomRatesUpdate Unknown error.
2019.01.02 13:05:22.405 RenkoCharts (WING19_10TICKS,M1) [time] [open] [high] [low] [close] [tick_volume] [spread] [real_volume]
2019.01.02 13:05:22.405 RenkoCharts (WING19_10TICKS,M1) [0] 2019.01.02 13:08:00 90300 90335 90265 90295 7744 0 32764
2019.01.02 13:05:25.236 RenkoCharts (WING19_10TICKS,M1) [time] [open] [high] [low] [close] [tick_volume] [spread] [real_volume]
2019.01.02 13:05:25.236 RenkoCharts (WING19_10TICKS,M1) [0] 2019.01.02 13:08:00 90300 90335 9 9 7745 0 32767
//Chart
What is the value of "copied" ? What is the value returned by CopyRates() ? Fix your code before reporting an MT5 error.
Your log is weird (incomplete ?). Why is the more than 2 seconds between first lines ? Why is the a difference of 2 minutes 35 seconds between log time and rate time ?
If you want to report a bug, please post a code that compiles and can be used to reproduce the issue.
What is the value of "copied" ? What is the value returned by CopyRates() ? Fix your code before reporting an MT5 error.
Your log is weird (incomplete ?). Why is the more than 2 seconds between first lines ? Why is the a difference of 2 minutes 35 seconds between log time and rate time ?
If you want to report a bug, please post a code that compiles and can be used to reproduce the issue.
I respectfuly disagree
im not printing the copied variable, and you are right on that. But there is only 2 seconds between both codes, because i was debugging manually.
Still,
there enough evidece that the rate i input is not what comes out. (if the copied variable equals 1)
//Code
copied = CustomRatesUpdate(custom_symbol, custom_rates); CopyRates(custom_symbol, 0, 0, 1, output_rates); valid = custom_rates[0].open == output_rates[0].open && custom_rates[0].high == output_rates[0].high && custom_rates[0].low == output_rates[0].low && custom_rates[0].close == output_rates[0].close; //Test if(valid == false) { printf("[%s] CustomRatesUpdate Unknown error. %d of 1 rates copied", _Symbol, copied); ArrayPrint(custom_rates); ArrayPrint(output_rates); DebugBreak(); }
//Log
2019.01.02 17:47:53.975 RenkoCharts (WING19,M1) [WING19] CustomRatesUpdate Unknown error. 1 of 1 rates copied
2019.01.02 17:47:53.975 RenkoCharts (WING19,M1) [time] [open] [high] [low] [close] [tick_volume] [spread] [real_volume]
2019.01.02 17:47:53.975 RenkoCharts (WING19,M1) [0] 2019.01.02 17:47:00 91650 91670 91650 91665 1514 0 6448
2019.01.02 17:47:53.975 RenkoCharts (WING19,M1) [time] [open] [high] [low] [close] [tick_volume] [spread] [real_volume]
2019.01.02 17:47:53.975 RenkoCharts (WING19,M1) [0] 2019.01.02 17:47:00 91650 91670 9 9 1515 0 6451
What is the value of "copied" ? What is the value returned by CopyRates() ? Fix your code before reporting an MT5 error.
Your log is weird (incomplete ?). Why is the more than 2 seconds between first lines ? Why is the a difference of 2 minutes 35 seconds between log time and rate time ?
If you want to report a bug, please post a code that compiles and can be used to reproduce the issue.
Hello @Alain Verleyen, is nice to talk with you.
Can you help @Guilherme Santos please?
He is the author of Renko2Offline that are published here https://www.mql5.com/pt/code/20254 .. this EA is very popular.
The problem he are describing are present into the Renko2Offline EA that he built and is easy to see the problem when it is used into B3´s WDO or WIN and also FOREX too.
By users perspective, the problem produces an incovenient "giant bar" ... and when it happens, is very bad to work into the custom symbol into the screen.
I know so many users that want that problem solved.. please be kind with us.. help us to make it happen.
We need Metaquotes help to fix. We hope this can be done.
Thanks. Best Regards.
-- Carlos Correia.
- www.mql5.com
Hello @Alain Verleyen, is nice to talk with you.
Can you help @Guilherme Santos please?
He is the author of Renko2Offline that are published here https://www.mql5.com/pt/code/20254 .. this EA is very popular.
The problem he are describing are present into the Renko2Offline EA that he built and is easy to see the problem when it is used into B3´s WDO or WIN and also FOREX too.
By users perspective, the problem produces an incovenient "giant bar" ... and when it happens, is very bad to work into the custom symbol into the screen.
I know so many users that want that problem solved.. please be kind with us.. help us to make it happen.
We need Metaquotes help to fix. We hope this can be done.
Thanks. Best Regards.
-- Carlos Correia.
I would like to help, but Guilherme has to listen to me and answer questions quietly if he wants this to be fixed (there is nothing to agree or disagree). The information and code provided are not enough.
I would need all information and a test case code to reproduce the issue. Please also note I am doing that in my free time and can't guarantee anything as I am not working for MQ, you can write me in private if you prefer.
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This error updating custom rates, generates giant bar. This error is happening since build 1881.
Really hope you guys improve backward compatibility in the next versions
//Code
//Log
2019.01.02 13:05:20.128 RenkoCharts (WING19_10TICKS,M1) [WING19_10TICKS] CustomRatesUpdate Unknown error.
2019.01.02 13:05:22.405 RenkoCharts (WING19_10TICKS,M1) [time] [open] [high] [low] [close] [tick_volume] [spread] [real_volume]
2019.01.02 13:05:22.405 RenkoCharts (WING19_10TICKS,M1) [0] 2019.01.02 13:08:00 90300 90335 90265 90295 7744 0 32764
2019.01.02 13:05:25.236 RenkoCharts (WING19_10TICKS,M1) [time] [open] [high] [low] [close] [tick_volume] [spread] [real_volume]
2019.01.02 13:05:25.236 RenkoCharts (WING19_10TICKS,M1) [0] 2019.01.02 13:08:00 90300 90335 9 9 7745 0 32767
//Chart