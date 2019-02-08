to mt5 support , bug news releases mt5 (1940+) - page 5
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Same thing as above - build 1955
Same thing as above - build 1955
See these :
The profiler - after the test is finished (it displays OK while testing)
And this is the editor - when the run ends
Ie: nothing displayed
PS: as I mentioned - all works OK in build 1955
You are right on historical data it doesn't work.
On live data it still works.
more bugs with mt5 build 1957, 1958 and the last 1959...
a never and story of plenty of bugs
for example:
I'm connected to my account broker
1) place a BB in the chart...
2) change the "BB colors" for different than the standard
3) now reconect the account again..
the BB come back to the "standard colors" and clean the colors that I change manually..
same bug with all other indicators... moving averages,etc..
really bad releases
more bugs with mt5 build 1957, 1958 and the last 1959...
a never and story of plenty of bugs
for example:
I'm connected to my account broker
1) place a BB in the chart...
2) change the "BB colors" for different than the standard
3) now reconect the account again..
the BB come back to the "standard colors" and clean the colors that I change manually..
same bug with all other indicators... moving averages,etc..
really bad releases
That's not release version, that's beta versions. Is that hard to understand it's normal to have bugs in beta versions ?
Of course I know there are also bugs in release version (1881, 1940), but a bit of common sense is not bad.
By the way I can't reproduce the problem you report (tested on 1959), the indicators remain as I changed them, whatever I do (connect/disconnect, restart MT5).
Fixed
the color bug still exists...
mt5 Tested build 1959
- open a new blank chart
note: I used BB from "examples" because I can change the colors of the up/down/middle bands
Bug using "examples\BB"
1) in indicators , go to "examples" and add "BB" to chart
2) now change the colors of the "BB" to different colors
3) If I reconnect to my account, the "BB" comes to the DEFAULT COLORS...
Bug using "examples\Custom Moving Average"
1) in indicators , go to "examples" and add "Custom Moving Average" to chart
2) now change the colors of the "Custom Moving Average" to different colors
3) If I reconnect to my account, the "Custom Moving Average" comes to the DEFAULT COLORS...
the color bug still exists...
mt5 Tested build 1959
- open a new blank chart
note: I used BB from "examples" because I can change the colors of the up/down/middle bands
Bug using "examples\BB"
1) in indicators , go to "examples" and add "BB" to chart
2) now change the colors of the "BB" to different colors
3) If I reconnect to my account, the "BB" comes to the DEFAULT COLORS...
Bug using "examples\Custom Moving Average"
1) in indicators , go to "examples" and add "Custom Moving Average" to chart
2) now change the colors of the "Custom Moving Average" to different colors
3) If I reconnect to my account, the "Custom Moving Average" comes to the DEFAULT COLORS...
the color bug still exists... in build 1960
and with another problem, (component disappear from the chart)
the indicator disappear when reconnect to my account
and I have to change te timeframe to "force redraw it"
and the indicator comes again to chart but with the DEFAULT COLORS...
Same thing as above - build 1955
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New version of MetaTrader 5 build 1930: Floating graphs and .Net libraries in MQL5
Slava , 2018.12.12 15:08
Thank.
Profiling on historical data repaired .