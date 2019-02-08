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I believe this build 1949 has been pushed out to the brokers
I don't think so, I have 3 different brokers where it's still 1940.
Hopefully 1948 which is now available, is working too ;-)
Another error "Access Violation" in build 1950. It's getting rare, but still happening.
Mr.Alain,
Since april/2018 with new mt5 releases and windows 10 64 bits with falls creator update the ontick freeze my machine.. same problems with anothers friends in brazil that are using windows 10 64 bits..
but I'm want to relate a new bug while optimizing , I called it "the OnInit bug with the last "build 1950"
I'm optimizing using OHLC (well this the only "mode" that works without hang my windows 10 with amd octare processor)
ok,
how reproduce it.
=================
my EA has a routine in the OnInit to "exclude" bad values using return(INIT_FAILED) on the "OnInit" of the EA
to economize time in the optimization, this works with the old version but now it's breaking the optimization.
I started the optimization OHLC,
and I go to the "diary" Tabs and see the messages , that are normal... because I'm excluding the bad values from the OnInit
but while it is in the pass 512 (or a little more) the mt5 stopped the optimization without conclude it (it doesn't complet at the end)
and the agents are hanged with 0% cpu usage, the optimization is "forced to end" and the "start" but still GRAYED...
I have to go to the windows taskmanager
and I kill manually the 8 agents hanged, and after it the "START" button in the in the mt5 comes "ENABLED" again...
I am afraid you are excluding too much parameters and the genetic algorithm is lost.
Anyway, it's not very useful to report problems without providing all needed information to reproduce it. I don't have MT5 backtests slow or crashing/hanging, so I can't help without a way to reproduce the problem.
see how it does,
the correctly was to "kill the agents as the normal way in the old releases" , enable "START" button...
but this 1950 release after "stop" the genetic test it "leave" mt5 agents ON...
Are you able to isolate when it happens to eventually reproduce it ?
I confirm. On my side seems always called but with huge delay (more than 3 minutes !).
I tried everything but the problem looks like random.
...
You are it's an MT5 bug, as the Start button (among others) remains grayed and unusable. I confirm it and it's still present in build 1953.
However the way you are excluding parameters with the Genetic Algorithm is not good, you will never be able to use GA this way with MT5. You need to change your approach to exclude less than 25% of the combinations.
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Today the MT5 terminal has been updated and the Optimization window is not shown during the test.
Renat Fatkhullin , 2018.07.02 23:18
I recommend for genetics: