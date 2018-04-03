Mt4 isn't Starting - But Seems to Hang in an Endless Loop ??
I wanted to start a mt4 at the location: C:\Users\cas\Documents\MT4\mt5.
But as you can see the starting process
- hangs using one of my 4 kernels completely (CPU = 25%) and
- forcing the other running mt4 (1-4) to have a higher cpu-usage as well and
- the system requests all of a sudden 16%
If I stop this mt4 (C:\Users\cas\Documents\MT4\mt5) because after 5 Minutes it hasn't come up and I again get normal results of cpu usage:
My first ides was that the indicator I am working on has been trapped in an endless loop - but no!
I placed in OnInit() a "return(INIT_FAILED);" and re-compiled it - so I am sure that it is not a loop of a program!
Beside that I don't understand why the System requires all of a sudden 16% and the other MT4 that are running are effected as well: 7% instead of 3% and 5% instead of 3% and 2%.
I can repeat this any time since now :(
Did anyone experience it that way?
Thanks in advance!!
Hi Carl! Probably you have charts opened with other indicators which you don't expect.
This will help:
- close the problematic MT4
- navigate into the data-folder of this MT4
- go into the profiles folder of the data-folder
- go into the folder with the name of the profile. If you don't work with profiles then the folder name is "default"
- delete all files with names like "chart01.chr"
- start this MT4 again
THe MT4 should now start with no opened charts.
Best regards
Mike Semlitsch
- This mt4 has only 4 charts opened (other than the others!). The first three charts (and indis) were not changed for several days.
- On the third chart I started three indicators. All three were re-compiled with "return(INIT_FAILED);"
- If one indicator causes this why System get 16% and the other running mt4 are effected as well during the never ending start of this mt4?
- I tried it anyway (delete C:\Users\cas\Documents\MT5\Profiles\Charts\Default) but as expected the same situation, this mt4 doesn't come up (but just pollutes the environment with the high cpu consumption) :(
- hangs using one of my 4 kernels completely (CPU = 25%)
It's almost certainly not the answer to your problem but, in case anyone else experiences something similar ... I've had MT4 freeze repeatedly on start-up after copying an MT4 installation from one machine to another machine with a larger screen resolution and a different (higher) DPI setting.
I've no longer got an exact record of the solution, but, through trial and error, it involved removing one of the [BarState_xx] sections from the config.ini. I think it was [BarState_81]. My guess is that the saved positioning of the sub-panels was causing a problem after the transition to a different screen resolution.
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I wanted to start a mt4 at the location: C:\Users\cas\Documents\MT4\mt5.
But as you can see the starting process
If I stop this mt4 (C:\Users\cas\Documents\MT4\mt5) because after 5 Minutes it hasn't come up and after that I get normal results of cpu usage:
My first ides was that the indicator I am working on has been trapped in an endless loop - but no!
I placed in OnInit() a "return(INIT_FAILED);" and re-compiled it - so I am sure that it is not a loop of a program!
Beside that I don't understand why the System requires all of a sudden 16% and the other MT4 that are running are effected as well: 7% instead of 3% and 5% instead of 3% and 2%.
I can repeat this any time since now :(
Did anyone experience it that way?
Thanks in advance!!