VPS not triggering trades

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Hello All,

I registered to MQL5.com VPS and synchronized my MT4 with the Expert, then I exited the MT4.

Conditions were met by the expert but no trades triggered by the VPS,

whereas my other account with another broker attached with the same EA has triggered a trade locally in my PC.

Any clue please?


Thank you,

 
Husain Dana:

Hello All,

I registered to MQL5.com VPS and synchronized my MT4 with the Expert, then I exited the MT4.

Conditions were met by the expert but no trades triggered by the VPS,

whereas my other account with another broker attached with the same EA has triggered a trade locally in my PC.

Any clue please?


Thank you,

Check the Expert logs of your MQL5 VPS for details.

If your EA requires DLL it will not work on MQL5 VPS.



 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Check the Expert logs of your MQL5 VPS for details.

If your EA requires DLL it will not work on MQL5 VPS.




It is a blank page with no logs.

The expert is a simple one that does not require a DLL

 
Husain Dana:


It is a blank page with no logs.

The expert is a simple one that does not require a DLL

Try to reload your EA, click the AutoTrading button and then synchronize (Experts, Indicators) with your MQL5 VPS again.

 
Husain Dana:

Still nothing is shown in the log.

I removed the expert and exited the MT4

then I restarted the MT4 and inserted the expert

clicked on the AutoTrading and synchronized the expert and indicators.  nothing shown in the log page


Thanks Eleni

Then something must be wrong with your EA.

Have you got a smiley face when you click the AutoTrading button in MT4? (before the MQL5 VPS synchronization)
 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Try to reload your EA, click the AutoTrading button and then synchronize (Experts, Indicators) with your MQL5 VPS again.


Changed the dates, saw some logs saying

2019.04.04 23:05:22.682    Expert MACD-20 GBPUSD,M1: loaded successfully

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Then something must be wrong with your EA.

Have you got a smiley face when you click the AutoTrading button in MT4? (before the MQL5 VPS synchronization)

Yes

but turned off after synchronization

 
Husain Dana:

Yes

but turned off after synchronization

Then you must be OK.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Then you must be OK.

Ok...

will leave it till tomorrow and see if it triggers any trade.


Thank you

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