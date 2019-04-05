VPS not triggering trades
Hello All,
I registered to MQL5.com VPS and synchronized my MT4 with the Expert, then I exited the MT4.
Conditions were met by the expert but no trades triggered by the VPS,
whereas my other account with another broker attached with the same EA has triggered a trade locally in my PC.
Any clue please?
Thank you,
Check the Expert logs of your MQL5 VPS for details.
If your EA requires DLL it will not work on MQL5 VPS.
Check the Expert logs of your MQL5 VPS for details.
If your EA requires DLL it will not work on MQL5 VPS.
It is a blank page with no logs.
The expert is a simple one that does not require a DLL
It is a blank page with no logs.
The expert is a simple one that does not require a DLL
Try to reload your EA, click the AutoTrading button and then synchronize (Experts, Indicators) with your MQL5 VPS again.
Still nothing is shown in the log.
I removed the expert and exited the MT4
then I restarted the MT4 and inserted the expert
clicked on the AutoTrading and synchronized the expert and indicators. nothing shown in the log page
Thanks Eleni
Then something must be wrong with your EA.Have you got a smiley face when you click the AutoTrading button in MT4? (before the MQL5 VPS synchronization)
Then something must be wrong with your EA.Have you got a smiley face when you click the AutoTrading button in MT4? (before the MQL5 VPS synchronization)
Yes
but turned off after synchronization
Yes
but turned off after synchronization
Then you must be OK.
Then you must be OK.
Ok...
will leave it till tomorrow and see if it triggers any trade.
Thank you
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Hello All,
I registered to MQL5.com VPS and synchronized my MT4 with the Expert, then I exited the MT4.
Conditions were met by the expert but no trades triggered by the VPS,
whereas my other account with another broker attached with the same EA has triggered a trade locally in my PC.
Any clue please?
Thank you,