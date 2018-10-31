News Trading
NewsTrader EAs are existing everywhere ... (in the Market, free EAs ... everywhere and during the long period of time (everybody kows it).
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Example on this forum:
Indicators/EAs for news and trading signals
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How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510
- 2017.05.29
- www.mql5.com
NewsTrader EAs are existing everywhere ... (in the Market, free EAs ... everywhere and during the long period of time (everybody kows it).
------------
Example on this forum:
Indicators/EAs for news and trading signals
------------
How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510
Dear Sergey,
I know that exists everywhere and I checked most of them. But you didn't read my question thoroughly!
I don't mean a news calendar on the chart. Here is for example what I need:
placing only a buy stop if the news were positive and only a sell stop if the news were bad!
Dear Sergey,
I know that exists everywhere and I checked most of them. But you didn't read my question thoroughly!
I don't mean a news calendar on the chart. Here is for example what I need:
placing only a buy stop if the news were positive and only a sell stop if the news were bad!
If the news are positive so we will know it after the news (not before and not a "during"). Same for negative news - it will be known after news events.
Because we do not know the future.
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The EAs I know (see the links are provided) are placing buy stop and sell stop orders: if the news are positive so buy stop orders are executed and sell stop orders are deleted (for example). This is very well-known technique of the news trading in automatic way (I traded the news by the EAs for few years so I know about it).
What you need for news trading is 15 second chart and your main technical analysis system for differentiating trend and range applied on it.
It just can't be done by an EA code, you need to backtest manually.
Dear Sergey,
I know that exists everywhere and I checked most of them. But you didn't read my question thoroughly!
I don't mean a news calendar on the chart. Here is for example what I need:
placing only a buy stop if the news were positive and only a sell stop if the news were bad!
Effectively, there are plethora of EAs out there that trade the news on the chart based on fundamentals, not just via OCO approach that is prevailent. They place orders by news criticality rating and by comparing the degree of variation of the released news data with the general consensus data for that news. If the deviation is minimal, no order is placed. If deviation is moderate and positive, a buy order with moderate lot is placed. If deviation is strong and positive, a buy order with higher lot is placed. Vice versa for sell orders. Search carefully in the market place and you are sure to find one good one.
Thank you for having understood what I really mean,
Can you name some of those EAs?
Were you satisfied of the result ?
If the news are positive so we will know it after the news (not before and not a "during"). Same for negative news - it will be known after news events.
Because we do not know the future.
---------------------
The EAs I know (see the links are provided) are placing buy stop and sell stop orders: if the news are positive so buy stop orders are executed and sell stop orders are deleted (for example). This is very well-known technique of the news trading in automatic way (I traded the news by the EAs for few years so I know about it).
Hi Sergey,
I am not looking for the convenstional news trading technique, as you described here.
The stop orders that I want to place are immediately AFTER the news and are based on news nature (Trader Trader explained it very well above).
So I would appreciated if you know any EA doing this job for me.
Well, I had relatively more complexe strategy to discuss here, but lets see how the very first steps of the ideas is caught here...which was not very promissing so far :))
Hi Sergey,
I am not looking for the convenstional news trading technique, as you described here.
The stop orders that I want to place are immediately AFTER the news and are based on news nature (Trader Trader explained it very well above).
So I would appreciated if you know any EA doing this job for me.
Well, I had relatively more complexe strategy to discuss here, but lets see how the very first steps of the ideas is caught here...which was not very promissing so far :))
If he (Trader Trader) is talking about high impacted news events (compare with medium and low impacted) so it is well-known technique for more than 15 years, and I provided the link to you with free EA on this forum which I used for many years (NewsTrader EA). I mean: we knows which news we will trade, and which news we will not trade, and why (we know it before the news). It is well-known technique for many years. And there are free EAs which are trading it with some kind of filter (trading in fully automatic way). Those EAs are exists for more than 10 years on the forum.
If he (Trader Trader) is talking about the following: he knows where the price will go before news events so it is impossible to know.
If you are talking about to open the trade immediately after the news so it is almost impossible:
- because of very high spread during the news event,
- and because some brokers (from most of them to all of them) are preventing the trades during high impacted news events.
You can open trades easily 5 or 3 minutes before news, but not immediately after.
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I am not talking about ideas ... it is nothing to discuss here in case of ideas - because news trading theory and practics are very well elaborated during the many years.
It is possible to discuss the following: ideas + practics.
For example, you are having your strategy which you used for trading for many months ... in this case - yes, it is possible for me to discuss.
If you are having just an idea so sorry ... I will not discuss ... because what I described here is about the theory/practics which many people know during the many year with news indicators and NewsTrader EA uploaded to this forum since 2005 by many versions.
NewsTrader EA based on dailyfx calendar, and based on forex-factory calendar, based on fxstreet calendar, and more, with the following parameters (it may be more parameters for example):
more -
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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Hi everyone,
Does someone know (or can write) any EA showing news points on the chart AND place an order as a function of the outcome of that news?
Neither of market EA give access to the news outcome (they rather determine the news time)!
Thank you in advance for any advise,