Experts: The MasterMind 3 (Championship Edition)
Would really help in testing for you if we had a better understanding of all the settings in this EA and what they mean.
Bernard
I have tested for 2 days..and it's very profitable..but the drawdown is also is a bit high. This EA not suitable for high average daily range i.e GBPJPY or EURJPY.
could you explain how the EA trigger SL? and TP
how modify trade 1 lot, 2 lot, 3 lot,.....ect. iam not trade minilot or mikro lot. can u help me. thx
Have you managed to find out how to change the lot size on this EA. I have tried changing all parameters in the properties but nothing seems to change the lot size.
Hello
Could you give the setting of the EA and how it works, that is, how to know when the signals to buy and sell are generated. Please, what are the best time frames and currencies where it works best.
Many thanks, as I await your reply.
Optime
I'm testing it, in one word F-A-N-T-A-S-T-I-C!
It is terrible how ths EA is working. CreativeSilence, my compliments, really. I think you created a money making beast!!! Never mind about who use backtest for your EAs I'm testing them, I don't know how you are able to do what you do, but in one thing I'm quite sure, you're a genius (and Mehmet, don't be offended, but maybe a forward test is better for this EA)
I modified this EA just a tiny bit and it gave huge results. All I did was set a Take Profit=3. From the time I made the small change I have had 100% winning trade with a little over $3500 in profit in 24 hours. I found that a small take profit allows the execution of more trades, since it seems this EA only opens up 3 trades max. So in return my orders open and close in less time and the risk of any loss is substantially reduced. The one thing I would like to see added and maybe the developer could give me the code and where to add it. But I would like to end trading on friday around 1800. I have found that I don't want the chance of open trades coming at the end of a week. Because one never knows what will happen at the opening of the next week.
hi,
I am newbie to this forex thingy and currently have a minium sum of $500 ready for forex investment. I would like to use this EA as a tool for my investment but I not sure how to set the parameters. Can you guys help me?
My investment criteria:
1. everytime use only 20% of my available fund to make an order.
2. to sell when my profit hit 5% to 7%
By the way what does below parameters mean? where can i get the manual for the parameters?
Thanks alot
Lots=200; StopLoss=2000; TakeProfit=0; TradeAtCloseBar=true; TrailingStop=0; TrailingStep=1; BreakEven=0; MagicNumber=0; Repeat=3; Periods=5; UseAlert=false; SendEmail=true; TradeLog="MasterMind2"; Slippage=3; Indicator_Setting="---------- Indicator Setting"; Crash=false; TimeFrame=0; Length=5; Method=3; Smoothing=1; Filter=5; RealTime=true; Steady=false; Color=true; Alerts=true; EmailON=false; SignalPrice=true; SignalPriceBUY=Yellow; SignalPriceSELL=Aqua; CountBars=1485;
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The MasterMind 3 (Championship Edition):
Author: L.Bigger