Experts: The MasterMind 3 (Championship Edition) - page 4
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Hi, could anyone tell me how to use this EA at a 5 Digit Broker like FXCM?
I have tamed down the MM to a very conservative lot and positionsize, with 5 trail 1 step on 1H. $1K in 10 years becomes this:
MM3CE's risk factor was set very low, compared to MM2 and MM1. But the risk factor needed to set low due to the amount of positions being opened at one time. Your profits would have alot more if the factor was set at the maximum :)
Can you post a set file for this? Anyone using this live? Thanks alot.
Can anyone help//I tried to run this EA in 1H timeframe but it didn't make any trade..is there any hidden setting I need to change?? Thanks a lot .
I have tamed down the MM to a very conservative lot and positionsize, with 5 trail 1 step on 1H. $1K in 10 years becomes this:
MM3CE's risk factor was set very low, compared to MM2 and MM1. But the risk factor needed to set low due to the amount of positions being opened at one time. Your profits would have alot more if the factor was set at the maximum :)
Can you post a set file for this? Anyone using this live? Thanks alot.
Dear danbarn3,
Could you please post your set file or email to me at egmanfx@yahoo.com .
Thanks
EA earns quite well but sometimes when he loses the loss exceeds the daily earnings .. Is there an update? I can do to improve further? and in "real" has already been tested?
Thanks for exchange-mail to: sitimpiantisrl@tiscali.it
I have tamed down the MM to a very conservative lot and positionsize, with 5 trail 1 step on 1H. $1K in 10 years becomes this:
MM3CE's risk factor was set very low, compared to MM2 and MM1. But the risk factor needed to set low due to the amount of positions being opened at one time. Your profits would have alot more if the factor was set at the maximum :)
Can you post a set file for this? Anyone using this live? Thanks alot.
Dear danbarn3,
Could you please post your set file or email to me at egmanfx@yahoo.com .
Thanks
EA earns quite well, but sometimes when you lose the loss exceeds the daily earnings .. Is there an update? What can I do to improve further? and "real" has already been tested?
Thanks for sharing-mail to: sitimpiantisrl@tiscali.it
Hi, could anyone tell me how to use this EA at a 5 Digit Broker like FXCM?
Y ou can try to set StopLoss to zero...2000 point is too much anyway. If the trade hits stop at 2000 points, 80% of your capital has gone already.
EA earns quite well, but sometimes when you lose the loss exceeds the daily earnings .. Is there an update? What can I do to improve further? and "real" has already been tested?
Thanks for sharing-mail to: sitimpiantisrl@tiscali.it
This EA looks for SR level to place trades but it doesn't work well when higher time frame showing a up/down trend.
Hi, I've been testing Mastermind 3 on demo with much success. By accident, I put it on a EURCHF chart and it provided further wins. Can I transfer this and will it work on a live account and are there other charts that this EA wlll work on? Thanks
hello, I experienced that Master Mind 3 is rather veeeery sloooow when backtesting (in comparson with other EAs). I have commented every printouts, bells and whistles in the code and still nothing! . #
- Why is this so ? Is this because of rather "higher ticks fidelity" of MasterMind3 or ? How the code can be tuned in order to make MasterMind3 faster on backtesting at least, but in the same time, having "high fidelity of ticks" ?
- And also how to use the MAsterMind 3 with 5 digit broker (the previous question) ?