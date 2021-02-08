Experts: The MasterMind 3 (Championship Edition) - page 3
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awesome EA however to use in "semi-automatic" :) thnx
pretty good results on USDCAD . (modif. change SL)
TF = 5 or 1
from jan.1,2000 to jan.1,2008 the backtest result is fantastic.but after it won't performance at all.
I have tamed down the MM to a very conservative lot and positionsize, with 5 trail 1 step on 1H. $1K in 10 years becomes this:
How do I get this to work with a 5 digit broker ?
I'm testing it, in one word F-A-N-T-A-S-T-I-C!
It is terrible how ths EA is working. CreativeSilence, my compliments, really. I think you created a money making beast!!! Never mind about who use backtest for your EAs I'm testing them, I don't know how you are able to do what you do, but in one thing I'm quite sure, you're a genius (and Mehmet, don't be offended, but maybe a forward test is better for this EA)
Forward is always better...I'm back from vacation:)
I modified this EA just a tiny bit and it gave huge results. All I did was set a Take Profit=3. From the time I made the small change I have had 100% winning trade with a little over $3500 in profit in 24 hours. I found that a small take profit allows the execution of more trades, since it seems this EA only opens up 3 trades max. So in return my orders open and close in less time and the risk of any loss is substantially reduced. The one thing I would like to see added and maybe the developer could give me the code and where to add it. But I would like to end trading on friday around 1800. I have found that I don't want the chance of open trades coming at the end of a week. Because one never knows what will happen at the opening of the next week.
Hello...
I'm just newbie that looking and testing for a reliable expert advisory ....
In Alpari USD10K demo account, I tried to set Take Profit=3 and in 24 hours, it has 50 consecutive win average USD3 profit, yet 1 loss cost USD360, so still minus USD180.
Then set TakeProfit =10 and in the next 24 hours it has 15 consecutive win average USD10 profit and 3 losses average USD1000, so total loss is around USD3000.
If there is any setting that could minimize the drawdown, please let me know.
Thanks in advanced.
I noticed that this ea works well during the times when news is not available for the eur/usd. It works well at night but fails when the european and ny markets open. Anybody else having the same results? Can someone provide a code to change the time at which the EA trades to the asian session?
Flat=No
Volatile= Yes
The code needs to be altered to adjust lot sizes. If the owner of the code does not mind, I'd be willing to take a shot at adding adjustable lot size and mini parameters along with trading hours to start/stop for certain sessions, etc. Any reccomendations from anyone else?
Go for it :)
I have tamed down the MM to a very conservative lot and positionsize, with 5 trail 1 step on 1H. $1K in 10 years becomes this:
MM3CE's risk factor was set very low, compared to MM2 and MM1. But the risk factor needed to set low due to the amount of positions being opened at one time. Your profits would have alot more if the factor was set at the maximum :)
I have tamed down the MM to a very conservative lot and positionsize, with 5 trail 1 step on 1H. $1K in 10 years becomes this:
MM3CE's risk factor was set very low, compared to MM2 and MM1. But the risk factor needed to set low due to the amount of positions being opened at one time. Your profits would have alot more if the factor was set at the maximum :)
Can you post a set file for this? Anyone using this live? Thanks alot.
Hello CreativeSilence,
I've tested and optimized this EA forwards and backwards, and every result I get fails. I've matched your strategy test by every external variable except your initial deposit=10000 and time of 00:00-13:10. I've used the parameters of every claim of success from every post on this EA page, but still no good. I hope you don't mind, but I even externalized a few parameters in function init() for optimization (like Risk= and NumberOfTries= etc.), and still nothing seems to work. I'm testing on a demo with E-Global 500:1 with a 200 stop and 2-pip spread (mode/average), starting with $1200 deposit. I've also tested, though not as thoroughly, on Prime4x and TheCollectiveFX brokers, with the same results. Any ideas? Do I need to enable function int OrdDelete(int _ticket)?
Thank you.
Strategy Tester Report
TheMasterMind3
EGlobal-Demo (Build 225)