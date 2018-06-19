ATR / ADR in pips
- ATR Value Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Ultra - ATR scalping tool - indicator for MetaTrader 4
and more - you can search by yourself in CodeBase -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How can I search for indicators and other elements in this forum?
Sergey Golubev, 2017.05.29 05:24
To search?
It is very easy: type something (what you need) in the search area (top right coprner of the page) and search.
If you did not find on CodeBase so try to search on the Market, if not - use Freelance service -
--------------------Freelance
The forum
- What MQL5 developers think about the Freelance service
- MQL5.com Freelance: Developers' Source of Income (Infographic)
- Freelance, decompilation, the rules, examples of the decompiled code - the thread with examples
- Some new Freelance services (translation, consultation, converting) - the post.
- Freelance service new webdesign - the post
The articles
Sergey Golubev:
- ATR Value Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Ultra - ATR scalping tool - indicator for MetaTrader 4
and more - you can search by yourself in CodeBase -
I've already find them, I want to MT5 not 4
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Hi!
I'm looking for an atr or adr indicator in pips, but for MT5. Any idea where can I find it?
Like this
I only find it for mt4 :(
Thanks!!!