ATR / ADR in pips

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Hi!

I'm looking for an atr or adr indicator in pips, but for MT5. Any idea where can I find it? 

Like this

adr

I only find it for mt4 :(

Thanks!!! 

 

and more - you can search by yourself in CodeBase - 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How can I search for indicators and other elements in this forum?

Sergey Golubev, 2017.05.29 05:24


To search?
It is very easy: type something (what you need) in the search area (top right coprner of the page) and search.





 

If you did not find on CodeBase so try to search on the Market, if not - use Freelance service - 

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Freelance


The forum

  1. What MQL5 developers think about the Freelance service 
  2. MQL5.com Freelance: Developers' Source of Income (Infographic) 
  3. Freelance, decompilation, the rules, examples of the decompiled code - the thread with examples
  4. Some new Freelance services (translation, consultation, converting) - the post.
  5. Freelance service new webdesign - the post

The articles

  1. How to implement traders' orders and make a profit in the MQL5 Freelance service 
  2. Freelance Jobs on MQL5.com - Developer's Favorite Place 
  3. MQL5.com Freelance: Developers' Source of Income (Infographic) 
  4. Do Traders Need Services From Developers?
  5. A Few Tips for First-Time Customers
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Sergey Golubev:

and more - you can search by yourself in CodeBase - 


I've already find them, I want to MT5 not 4

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