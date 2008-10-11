Experts: MartingailExpert_v1.0
Thanks for adding the optimisation reports funyoo. Can you please also share the settings used from those optimisation reports? I would like to test some of them in forward test.
I tried on demo account and it lost 49k in less than half a day on 5 min time frame on GBPJPY. This EA needs some more criteria for entry before it makes a trade. Only simple changes but make a big difference.
I know what would make this EA better than it is now. It includes using two instances of stoch instead of just the one. And one other indicator as well. If you (anyone that reads this that can code MQL4) are interested in making such changes to make the EA profitable leave your email address (or msn live messenger or skype ID) so that I can contact you with the changes and rules. Unfortunately I cannot program MQL4 so if you can and want to make the EA profitable leave your contact info.
i cant understand
StepMode=0
what is for. so if its equal to 0 the lot size is constant and if its 1 the lot size is increasing each time? is that right?
and btw thats a great system. its really proffitable. i just tested it on a demo acc. and btw will it work on a micro acc with minimum lot size = 0.1 ?
update: why there is an error in the expert tab:
2008.10.16 14:24:43 MartingailExpert_v1.0_Stochastic GBPCHF,H1: invalid lots amount for OrderSend function
and that error is almost every second...
and will it work if i put that EA in 5 or more currency windows ?
please answer me :)
bb and again gratz for the really nice EA
Thanks for adding the optimisation reports funyoo. Can you please also share the settings used from those optimisation reports? I would like to test some of them in forward test.
I tried on demo account and it lost 49k in less than half a day on 5 min time frame on GBPJPY. This EA needs some more criteria for entry before it makes a trade. Only simple changes but make a big difference.
I know what would make this EA better than it is now. It includes using two instances of stoch instead of just the one. And one other indicator as well. If you (anyone that reads this that can code MQL4) are interested in making such changes to make the EA profitable leave your email address (or msn live messenger or skype ID) so that I can contact you with the changes and rules. Unfortunately I cannot program MQL4 so if you can and want to make the EA profitable leave your contact info.
Yes, i can code the changes for you. mark.johnson.uk@hotmail.com
Thanks for adding the optimisation reports funyoo. Can you please also share the settings used from those optimisation reports? I would like to test some of them in forward test.
I tried on demo account and it lost 49k in less than half a day on 5 min time frame on GBPJPY. This EA needs some more criteria for entry before it makes a trade. Only simple changes but make a big difference.
I know what would make this EA better than it is now. It includes using two instances of stoch instead of just the one. And one other indicator as well. If you (anyone that reads this that can code MQL4) are interested in making such changes to make the EA profitable leave your email address (or msn live messenger or skype ID) so that I can contact you with the changes and rules. Unfortunately I cannot program MQL4 so if you can and want to make the EA profitable leave your contact info.
Yes, i can code the changes for you. mark.johnson.uk@hotmail.com
Hi,
I have been testing this EA and found some good potentials in it. I have some difficulties with the settings. Pls actual settings is stable and profitable? I tried the 50 BUY and 50 SELL zone and theEA placed trades wrongly even when market was overbought or oversold it went the wrong direction. I'm trying 20 BUY and 80 SELL zones currently.
Please whats the best BUY & SELL zone settings?
Please if anyone has made good alterations on the EA kindly post it here.
For an advice to everyone using it LIVE, i think is better to withdraw funds when account has grown during a good trade than loose it all.
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MartingailExpert_v1.0:
Author: Михаил