Experts: MartingailExpert_v1.0 - page 2
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Hi,
I have been testing this EA and found some good potentials in it. I have some difficulties with the settings. Pls actual settings is stable and profitable? I tried the 50 BUY and 50 SELL zone and theEA placed trades wrongly even when market was overbought or oversold it went the wrong direction. I'm trying 20 BUY and 80 SELL zones currently.
Please whats the best BUY & SELL zone settings?
Please if anyone has made good alterations on the EA kindly post it here.
For an advice to everyone using it LIVE, i think is better to withdraw funds when account has grown during a good trade than loose it all.
can you tell me whats the
step
step mode plz
from---- 40 or more50-60-70
to----- 80
2- zonebuy only
from---- like 60
to----- 20
==============
1- mult when
loss--true--fasle only
step---
step mode---
profit--true--fasle only
step
step mode
sorry my english not good
WHAT CAN WE DO?
IF YOU CAN HELP WITH CHANGE IN Original EA IT WILL BE VEREY GOOD EXPRET
===============CHANGEmult when
loss--true--fasle only
step---
step mode---
profit--true--fasle only
step
step mode
TS
=========
NO NEED FOR TP SL
Author: michei
Пиши на русском, ведь не чё не понятно же.
is it ok
cheak this
http://www.tradingsystemforex.com/expert-advisors-backtesting/39-martingailexpert-v1-stochastic.html
the expret double only wiyh loss
you have to doit doubul with win olsso
if but step step mode for the win order and the same for loss order
is the step mode to douple with loss or win or how many time it double
I mean, if I put 30 points profit reached price target Eskerh and Evtj
While a new contract is better to double the contract because it
If the opening of the purchase for example, profit and closed the process opening another operation Thus, it ultimately will be the highest purchase price and the price when his turn will come in multiples that Vanma
Up to more than 6 times and this is what Yellows account
For example, there is characteristic of Okan profactor of sales and another for the procurement and
Rabhanp contracts to double to reach the required profactor will almost Alaaksbert
Full and few risk
take look
another accoute