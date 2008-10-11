Experts: MartingailExpert_v1.0 - page 2

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Onyebuchim:

Hi,

I have been testing this EA and found some good potentials in it. I have some difficulties with the settings. Pls actual settings is stable and profitable? I tried the 50 BUY and 50 SELL zone and theEA placed trades wrongly even when market was overbought or oversold it went the wrong direction. I'm trying 20 BUY and 80 SELL zones currently.

Please whats the best BUY & SELL zone settings?

Please if anyone has made good alterations on the EA kindly post it here.

For an advice to everyone using it LIVE, i think is better to withdraw funds when account has grown during a good trade than loose it all.

can you  tell me whats the

step

step mode   plz

 
hi---can we dothat
1-zonesell only
from---- 40 or more50-60-70
to----- 80

2- zonebuy only
from---- like 60
to----- 20
==============
1- mult when

loss--true--fasle only
step---
step mode---


profit--true--fasle only

step
step mode



sorry my english not good
 
Author: michei
HE DONT Answer?
WHAT CAN WE DO?


IF YOU CAN HELP WITH CHANGE IN Original EA IT WILL BE VEREY GOOD EXPRET

===============CHANGEmult when

loss--true--fasle only
step---
step mode---


profit--true--fasle only

step
step mode

TS
=========
NO NEED FOR TP SL
 
michei:
q8m2002:
Author: michei

Пиши на русском, ведь не чё не понятно же.
 
 
Можно ли добавить эту функцию
Могу ли я связаться с вами для Baltlfon Осман
SKYPE=Q8M2002
SMN=Q8M2002@HOTMAIL.COM
 
 

 

is it ok

 

 

the expret double only wiyh loss

you have to doit doubul with win olsso

if but step step mode for the win order and the same for loss order

is the step mode to douple with loss or win or how many time it double

 
The idea is nice, but he did not double disadvantage of winning contracts
I mean, if I put 30 points profit reached price target Eskerh and Evtj
While a new contract is better to double the contract because it
If the opening of the purchase for example, profit and closed the process opening another operation Thus, it ultimately will be the highest purchase price and the price when his turn will come in multiples that Vanma
Up to more than 6 times and this is what Yellows account
For example, there is characteristic of Okan profactor of sales and another for the procurement and
Rabhanp contracts to double to reach the required profactor will almost Alaaksbert
Full and few risk
 

take look

 

another accoute

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