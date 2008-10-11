Experts: MartingailExpert_v1.0 - page 5
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Hi, I have installed this EA and everything seems to be correct ( Displays on chart with smiley face, journal reports successfully loaded etc.) but nothing happens, it does not trade, could somebody tell me what I am doing wrong? Many Thanks
I have exacly the same problem EUR/USD all TF
It dosent put any thatdes
Any one else gets this? and how do we make it work?
thx
Hello, I'm trying this EA on demo with these settings, meanwhile the post backsteting 2013. giulio
Strategy Tester Report
as they say better safe but a few, I am content with the result for now
0.02 lots
Martingle strategy in theory works if we have an unlimited deposit, and we can find a pair with ZERO SPREAD. To see why zero spread is important, let's assume the common amount of spread, 2 pips, for EUR/USD pair. Opening positions with base lot sizes: 1, 3, 6, 12, 24, ... will give you a loss even the fourth position reaches take profit! Here is the math behind it:
P(4) = (TP-SP)*(12+3)-(SL+SP)*(6+1)
if TP = 30, SL = 60 and SP=2, then
P(4) = (28)*(15)-(62)*(7) = -14 pips!
Therefore, even if your fourth position reaches the TP point, you loses the trade! This can be avoided by adjusting TP and SL points 2 pips everytime a new position opens, but it requires to tolerant to a divergence in TP/SL range that eventually kills your account.
One might argue that we can increase TP to cover losses from spread. Let's take a look at our example in a more general case where, according to Martingle strategy, SL = 2*TP,
P(4) = TP - 22*SP
This means that with SP=2 pips, we need to set a TP > 44 pips but if we go one more level to open fifth position, this TP would not be enough to cover the loss.