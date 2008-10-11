Experts: MartingailExpert_v1.0 - page 3
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great ea, I have trading on demo and live account both with profit. Any updates or changes? (other than the 20 BUY and 80 SELL) Thanks
great ea, I have trading on demo and live account both with profit. Any updates or changes? (other than the 20 BUY and 80 SELL) Thanks
tell us whats your set plz
great ea, I have trading on demo and live account both with profit. Any updates or changes? (other than the 20 BUY and 80 SELL) Thanks
tell us whats your set plz
This EA works mostly when the pairs DON"T trend strong in one direction. AUD/USD, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY worked out the best last week.
Hello Everybody,
I have been testing this EA (original) for couple of days on demo account with a bit change on its setting. And for first days,it worked very smooth and made me rich (virtually). But later days, got a problem, this EA did not execute a single trade for few days, I tried to uninstall my MT4 and re-attach the EA, It was back to normal, and worked. But few days later back to its problem, but this time seem forever :), coz many time i have un-installed my MT4, it just didn't work.Anyone Please help me...
and, excuse my english
Can we test it at The Pip Cop?
you have to fixe the mxlots not to stop on 50 lots the stop multe if it come to 50 lts
you have to fixe the mxlots not to stop on 50 lots the stop multe if it come to 50 lts
Hello All;
This EA looks very interesting. I need to know what kind of timeframe is the best for this EA. Any one give me an advice? Thanks.
Вышла новая мультивалютная версия MartingailExpert . Называется Triton . Смотрите на Plati.ru,WMSeller.net. Стоимость-70$
http://www.plati.ru/asp/pay.asp?id_d=770374
what is the indicator showed in the right bottom of the picture?