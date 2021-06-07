Please help, I'm new to MT4. I can't get the "One Click Close All" EA to work on my platform.

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[Deleted]  

Hi guys,

I'm completely new to MT4. I downloaded the "one click close all" EA and installed it but it doesn't seem to work. Any idea what may be the problem?

Any help/advice is appreciated. 

Thank you! 

[Deleted]  
Sorry, I should have added that it installed correctly (I think...) and the button does show up on the chart. But when I click it, nothing happens. 
 
Which service provider did you register with?
 

What did you install (the link)? and how did you install?
This tool?
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/22083
It is the script (not EA).

One Click (Hot Key Alt-C) close all order and take screen for keep your trading journal
One Click (Hot Key Alt-C) close all order and take screen for keep your trading journal
  • www.mql5.com
Places a retrace limit Buy,Limit Sell Order basic on Parabolic Sars Value. Global Variables , Press function key "F3" Change "GMT_Time_Diff" : Diff. Eastern Time with Local Time "_ParaSL_SL" : Stop Loss Pips "_ParaSL_TP" : Take Profit Pips "_Para_Diff" : Retrace Entry , Pips with Parabolic Sar Value Remark : Limit Sell ; Bid Price with...
 

If this tool is from this page https://www.mql5.com/en/code/22083 so let's install it:

I open MT4;

  • in menu: File - Open Data Folder;
  • find Scripts folder, and place close_All_Order.mq4 file to this folder;
  • restart MT4 or compile this file in MetaEditor.

One Click (Hot Key Alt-C) close all order and take screen for keep your trading journal
One Click (Hot Key Alt-C) close all order and take screen for keep your trading journal
  • www.mql5.com
Places a retrace limit Buy,Limit Sell Order basic on Parabolic Sars Value. Global Variables , Press function key "F3" Change "GMT_Time_Diff" : Diff. Eastern Time with Local Time "_ParaSL_SL" : Stop Loss Pips "_ParaSL_TP" : Take Profit Pips "_Para_Diff" : Retrace Entry , Pips with Parabolic Sar Value Remark : Limit Sell ; Bid Price with...
 

And let's check about how it works - 

I see this script in Metatrader, I have open trade and I want to close it using this script:


-----------

So, I applied this script to the chart, and the trade was closed.
I had one trade. If I have many trades on same symbol/chart so this script wil close all of them by one click.


 
Hello. Why does the close order script not work in MetaTrader?
 

  1. It will not work as written with US brokers due to FIFO.
              NFA Enforces FIFO Rule, Bans Forex Hedging in US Forex Accounts - Trading Heroes September 12, 2016
              FAQ: FIFO in the Forex Market - BabyPips.com May 31, 2011

  2. “Doesn't work” is meaningless — just like saying the car doesn't work. Doesn't start, won't go in gear, no electrical, missing the key, flat tires — meaningless.
         How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. 2004
              When asking about code

    What does the journal say?
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