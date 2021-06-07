Please help, I'm new to MT4. I can't get the "One Click Close All" EA to work on my platform.
What did you install (the link)? and how did you install?
This tool?
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/22083
It is the script (not EA).
- www.mql5.com
If this tool is from this page https://www.mql5.com/en/code/22083 so let's install it:
I open MT4;
- in menu: File - Open Data Folder;
- find Scripts folder, and place close_All_Order.mq4 file to this folder;
- restart MT4 or compile this file in MetaEditor.
- www.mql5.com
And let's check about how it works -
I see this script in Metatrader, I have open trade and I want to close it using this script:
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So, I applied this script to the chart, and the trade was closed.
I had one trade. If I have many trades on same symbol/chart so this script wil close all of them by one click.
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It will not work as written with US brokers due to FIFO.
NFA Enforces FIFO Rule, Bans Forex Hedging in US Forex Accounts - Trading Heroes September 12, 2016
FAQ: FIFO in the Forex Market - BabyPips.com May 31, 2011
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Hi guys,
I'm completely new to MT4. I downloaded the "one click close all" EA and installed it but it doesn't seem to work. Any idea what may be the problem?
Any help/advice is appreciated.
Thank you!