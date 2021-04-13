MQL5 Cloud not working

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Hi all, I've been trying for days and my MQL5 cloud will not run.


Agents available, cash in the account and nothing. 


Can someone shed any light as to what the reason maybe please?


Thank you



 

desperate for some help here all please.


I have slow testing on - tried a load of variables and shrunk it right down too - i can not get cloud services to work in any way.


Open prices too.

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