MQL5 Cloud Network Agents dont work.
I am trying to use the MQL5 Cloud Network Agents to backtest 28 forex pairs for the last 2 years but when I start the nothing is happening.
The strategy tester is doing something but I don't know what. All 4 Clouds say ready and that is it. There is no information in the console as well.
The red button "Stop" is available which means that it's calculating something.
I left it overnight for about 7+ hours and still no results. I am providing you with pictures of the "Settings", "Agents" and "Journal".
I dont think that this is important but my deposit is 10 usd (minimum). If you have possible solution bring it please :D
It seems to run locally and not in the Cloud.
What did you select as agents to use ?
- www.metatrader5.com
It seems to run locally and not in the Cloud.
What did you select as agents to use ?
Only MQL5 Cloud Network is selected. I did some testing on the strategy tester and it seems that it cant backtest all 28 pairs at once which is dumb. With single pair, it has no problem.I left only the MQL5 Cloud Network Agents overnight for about 7-8 hours and nothing happened. Only the red button "Stop" was available and still no results.
Only MQL5 Cloud Network is selected. I did some testing on the strategy tester and it seems that it cant backtest all 28 pairs at once which is dumb. With single pair, it has no problem.I left only the MQL5 Cloud Network Agents overnight for about 7-8 hours and nothing happened. Only the red button "Stop" was available and still no results.
Unfortunately we can't help on the forum with such things.
As it's a paid service implying financial issue, I would suggest your to write to Metaquotes Service Desk.
And please keep us posted in case your issue is solved.
Unfortunately we can't help on the forum with such things.
As it's a paid service implying financial issue, I would suggest your to write to Metaquotes Service Desk.
And please keep us posted in case your issue is solved.
Okay, no problem
Okay, no problem
Only MQL5 Cloud Network is selected. I did some testing on the strategy tester and it seems that it cant backtest all 28 pairs at once which is dumb. With single pair, it has no problem.I left only the MQL5 Cloud Network Agents overnight for about 7-8 hours and nothing happened. Only the red button "Stop" was available and still no results.
- As far as I can remember (but not find) the optimization in the cloud by tester agents is not working with real ticks - toooo much to load in some cases.
- Even the optimization of more than one symbol is not working we can only run a single test - as far as know.
- As far as I can remember (but not find) the optimization in the cloud by tester agents is not working with real ticks - toooo much to load in some cases.
- Even the optimization of more than one symbol is not working we can only run a single test - as far as know.
That explains a lot. Well I will ask the support for more info and if I got something I will come back to this thread
- As far as I can remember (but not find) the optimization in the cloud by tester agents is not working with real ticks - toooo much to load in some cases.
- Even the optimization of more than one symbol is not working we can only run a single test - as far as know.
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I am trying to use the MQL5 Cloud Network Agents to backtest 28 forex pairs for the last 2 years but when I start the nothing is happening.
The strategy tester is doing something but I don't know what. All 4 Clouds say ready and that is it. There is no information in the console as well.
The red button "Stop" is available which means that it's calculating something.
I left it overnight for about 7+ hours and still no results. I am providing you with pictures of the "Settings", "Agents" and "Journal".
I dont think that this is important but my deposit is 10 usd (minimum). If you have possible solution bring it please :D