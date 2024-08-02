MQL5 Cloud Network Agents dont work.

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[Deleted]  

I am trying to use the MQL5 Cloud Network Agents to backtest 28 forex pairs for the last 2 years but when I start the nothing is happening.
The strategy tester is doing something but I don't know what. All 4 Clouds say ready and that is it. There is no information in the console as well.
The red button "Stop" is available which means that it's calculating something.
I left it overnight for about 7+ hours and still no results. I am providing you with pictures of the "Settings", "Agents" and "Journal".
I dont think that this is important but my deposit is 10 usd (minimum). If you have possible solution bring it please :D

Settings

Agents

Journal

 
Stan:

I am trying to use the MQL5 Cloud Network Agents to backtest 28 forex pairs for the last 2 years but when I start the nothing is happening.
The strategy tester is doing something but I don't know what. All 4 Clouds say ready and that is it. There is no information in the console as well.
The red button "Stop" is available which means that it's calculating something.
I left it overnight for about 7+ hours and still no results. I am providing you with pictures of the "Settings", "Agents" and "Journal".
I dont think that this is important but my deposit is 10 usd (minimum). If you have possible solution bring it please :D


It seems to run locally and not in the Cloud.

What did you select as agents to use ?


Strategy Optimization - Algorithmic Trading, Trading Robots - MetaTrader 5 Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
The Strategy Tester allows you to test and optimize trading strategies ( Expert Advisors ) before using them for live trading. During testing, an...
[Deleted]  
Alain Verleyen #:

It seems to run locally and not in the Cloud.

What did you select as agents to use ?


Only MQL5 Cloud Network is selected. I did some testing on the strategy tester and it seems that it cant backtest all 28 pairs at once which is dumb. With single pair, it has no problem.

I left only the MQL5 Cloud Network Agents overnight for about 7-8 hours and nothing happened. Only the red button "Stop" was available and still no results. 
 
Stan #:

Only MQL5 Cloud Network is selected. I did some testing on the strategy tester and it seems that it cant backtest all 28 pairs at once which is dumb. With single pair, it has no problem.

I left only the MQL5 Cloud Network Agents overnight for about 7-8 hours and nothing happened. Only the red button "Stop" was available and still no results. 

Unfortunately we can't help on the forum with such things.

As it's a paid service implying financial issue, I would suggest your to write to Metaquotes Service Desk.

And please keep us posted in case your issue is solved.

[Deleted]  
Alain Verleyen #:

Unfortunately we can't help on the forum with such things.

As it's a paid service implying financial issue, I would suggest your to write to Metaquotes Service Desk.

And please keep us posted in case your issue is solved.

Okay, no problem 

 
Stan #:

Okay, no problem 

Stan #:

Only MQL5 Cloud Network is selected. I did some testing on the strategy tester and it seems that it cant backtest all 28 pairs at once which is dumb. With single pair, it has no problem.

I left only the MQL5 Cloud Network Agents overnight for about 7-8 hours and nothing happened. Only the red button "Stop" was available and still no results. 


  1. As far as I can remember (but not find) the optimization in the cloud by tester agents is not working with real ticks - toooo much to load in some cases.
  2. Even the optimization of more than one symbol is not working we can only run a single test - as far as know.
[Deleted]  
Carl Schreiber #:


  1. As far as I can remember (but not find) the optimization in the cloud by tester agents is not working with real ticks - toooo much to load in some cases.
  2. Even the optimization of more than one symbol is not working we can only run a single test - as far as know.

That explains a lot. Well I will ask the support for more info and if I got something I will come back to this thread

 
Carl Schreiber #:


  1. As far as I can remember (but not find) the optimization in the cloud by tester agents is not working with real ticks - toooo much to load in some cases.
  2. Even the optimization of more than one symbol is not working we can only run a single test - as far as know.
I don't know if that's exact, but then it should not keep running without notifying the user.
 
Same here bro... I made a deposit to start using the cloud but nothing works... I hope to solve this problem because I'm backtesting my EA and I need to win some time, once we need to test in a year or two
 
Stan #:

That explains a lot. Well I will ask the support for more info and if I got something I will come back to this thread

Any updates on that? I m having the same issue, agents stuck at "ready"

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