Mass Index Indicator with Alert

New comment
 

Hello,


Does anybody have access to a Mass Index Indicator, with Alert/s for MT4?


Ideally, I'm looking for one that works on one currency pair, but works with all currency pairs without having to have all the windows open.

 
Mass Index

Mass Index

 
I'm on MT4 and the indicator does not have an alert functionality.
 
tinyjellybaby:
I'm on MT4 and the indicator does not have an alert functionality.

You can ask for Freelance about alert.

 
Sergey Golubev:
Freelance


The forum

  1. What MQL5 developers think about the Freelance service 
  2. MQL5.com Freelance: Developers' Source of Income (Infographic) 
  3. Freelance, decompilation, the rules, examples of the decompiled code - the thread with examples
  4. Some new Freelance services (translation, consultation, converting) - the post.
  5. Freelance service new webdesign - the post

The articles

  1. How to implement traders' orders and make a profit in the MQL5 Freelance service 
  2. Freelance Jobs on MQL5.com - Developer's Favorite Place 
  3. MQL5.com Freelance: Developers' Source of Income (Infographic) 
  4. Do Traders Need Services From Developers?
  5. A Few Tips for First-Time Customers
============

I was hoping that someone out there would already have it available, or at least share some coding tips! :)

New comment