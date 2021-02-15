cannot add purchased indicators to new mt4 platform
Just found some information so hope it helps -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2016.04.10 11:42
The "Purchased" tab displays all the products downloaded and purchased using the current MQL5.community account. If MQL5.community account data are not specified in the platform settings, the tab name changes to "Downloads". It displays all downloads and purchases made in the current trading platform regardless of the account.
And -
-------------How to Install an Earlier Purchased Application
Just found some information so hope it helps -
Hello
They are listed in market/purchased but just says indicators with price. There is no install button.
The "Purchased" tab displays all the products downloaded and purchased using the current MQL5.community account. If MQL5.community account data are not specified in the platform settings, the tab name changes to "Downloads".
Did you write your MQL5 login/pass in Community in Metatrader?
If yes so it may be related to activations:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2017.07.17 07:56
Buy the tools in the market - activation
============
How to buy a Trading Robot in MetaTrader Market?The process of purchasing
Everything starts with the Activation in the Market. When you buy a product you do not actually get the product itself but the right to use it an unlimited number of times, but on a limited number of computers. This parameter is set for each paid product individually and it is disabled for free products.
After one activation you can use the product on a computer without any restrictions. You will not be able to download the copy of the product on another computer. If you installed the file manually, you will not open it either. Number of activations can be found on the page with a detailed description of the product in the column with its specifications (described above).
How to Test a Trading Robot Before BuyingBuying a trading robot on MQL5 Market has a distinct benefit over all other similar options - an automated system offered can be thoroughly tested directly in the MetaTrader 5 terminal. Before buying, an Expert Advisor can and should be carefully run in all unfavorable modes in the built-in Strategy Tester to get a complete grasp of the system, seeing that every Expert Advisor offered on MQL5 Market has a demo version available.
============
Anyway, the necessary information should be in your profile for example.
---------------------
I was buying the products from the Market but I did not have any issue related to what you described above ...
So, may be - some other members of the forum will help you here sorry ...
- www.metatrader5.com
So, I go to my profile to see what I bought and what I downloaded from the Market, and the number of actications available -
After that - I open Metatrader and write my forum login/password once again and Press OK button:
After that - I look at the Market tab to see my purchases -
I have logged into account on mt4, have more activations available, indicators all show in Market in Navigator, but when you click on them does nothing.
I also copied market folder from old computer which works fine, and replaced it on new machine, but does nothing.
Any other ideas?
Using Win10 on new PC, was Win7 on old one.
Thanks
I have logged into account on mt4, have more activations available, indicators all show in Market in Navigator, but when you click on them does nothing.
I also copied market folder from old computer which works fine, and replaced it on new machine, but does nothing.
Any other ideas?
Using Win10 on new PC, was Win7 on old one.
Thanks
Copy market folder from one pc to an other one is bad idea because you bought activations and those activations are per pc (it means: what you install/activated on one poc - it will not work for the other pc; you need to activate it for the other PC too).
--------------
Anyway, if you checked everything according to my images above and it did not help mso write to the service desk asking their advice.
Keep me inform on this thread about the reply of the service desk (because I can help to contact with the service desk in some cases for example).
I woke up today with this problem. Where they were working perfectly before and still show as available, both an indicator and an expert adviser I was using were stripped from my charts and won't add to new ones even though it says everything is fine. It's listed in my drop down of available indicators and expert advisors but attempts to drag them onto a chart results in nothing.
Was working fine before the power outage last week in New Jersey.
This issue required me to delete the indicators and reinstall them.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hello, have purchased indicators, downloaded new pepperstone mt4, but cannot add indicators. They show in purchased, but no link to intall.
Thanks