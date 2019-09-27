indicator cant's intall

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today Purchases indicator cant;s intall what's  site error?

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Invalid Argument: Signal Error at new build MT4

Sergey Golubev, 2019.09.25 18:18

But!
If I use Windows 8.1 so I do not have this error.

You can write to the service desk telling the your OS (Windows 10, or Windows 7, or any other), IE installed or not, and so on.

Because I do not have any error with Windows 8.1 for example ...


 
and read this thread: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/323043
if still error - write to the service desk.
Invalid Argument: Signal Error at new build MT4
Invalid Argument: Signal Error at new build MT4
  • 2019.09.25
  • www.mql5.com
Hello, The new build of MT4 has come with its bugs! Open any MT4 and log in. Hit Ctrl+T and then the Signals tab down...
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