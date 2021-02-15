cannot add purchased indicators to new mt4 platform - page 3
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This is the financial forum, and no one trust anyone and no one believed in anything.
You did not provide any proofs about what you did: no log files of errors, no screenshots of Community tab login, no proof that Internet Explorer installed by the version 11, no anything about OS (Windows version) on your VPS (it is written in Metatrader journal), no any information about your MT4 or MT5 build, no screenshot about this page of your profile https://www.mql5.com/en/users/drwho/market , nothing ... completely nothing).
The moderators are having the right to inform the service desk about some possible bug. But I will not do it in this case (because they asked for same proofs, but you did not provide any proofs since this morning).
So sorry: you can re-read everything (all the links/etc) on my posts above to try to fix it by yourself.
more - read this post: #26 - or I copy this post:
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About possible technical bugs or impossibility to do something in technical way - it is my personal announcement (and as far as I know - the service desk is working on the same way because they have to reproduce any possible bug to be a real bug in case to fix it):
Wow, what an impressive attitude you have to a paying client. Thanks.
I need to provide what you call 'proofs' do I ?
There are no log files of errors as there are no errors as such and I can't send you a screenshot of a process such as trying to put on an indi and can't. That can only be done by video . I'm happy for you to connect via Zoom if you want so you can see for yourself.
Here is my Windows details: 2021.02.15 09:19:53.916 Windows Server 2019 Standard x64, IE 11, RDP, 2 x Intel Xeon E5-2660 v3 @ 2.60GHz, Memory: 1766 / 4094 Mb, Disk: 21 / 49 Gb, GMT+0
Here is screenshot of IE to prove I'm not lying to you as you seem to assume.
What else do you want ?
I also activated this last night on the VPS and when I then closed a position on the chart this morning the indi disappeared and then would not re-activate.
I certainly don't take kindly to being disbelieved and told to deal with things myself and frankly find your attitude to a paying client quite appalling. It will make me think twice about ever purchasing another indi or EA from your site
As the coder is having issues as well, this is obviously not an isolated issue and needs dealing with
And if you can't do something I'm happy to take things further. I won't go away until this issue is solved
Wow, what an impressive attitude you have to a paying client. Thanks....
I am public moderator, and I just explained about how the service desk works related to possible bug for example.
And if you can't do something I'm happy to take things further. I won't go away until this issue is solved
Up to you. Because you did not provide anything which may help to fix this possible issue (no one knows about - MT4 or MT5, no one see any logs, no one knows what you did, .. nothing).
Thus, I provided a lot of information for you in this surrect condition, and you (and your seller) can help themselves using this information.
Because there is no refund option in the Market (your seller knows about it).
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Besides, you can read the post of MetaQuotes related to everything which the users should provide for the service desk to fix any possible bug (look at my previous post here on the thread).
For example:
So sorry - I will not help you anymore.
If you write to the service desk and they will be abple to help you so it is fine (but it is without my participation sorry).
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
cannot add purchased indicators to new mt4 platform
Mike Kleinsteuber, 2021.02.15 10:05
OK, that's it then is it ? No solution ?
In that case can I have my money back please ? I paid $89 for 10 activations and have one, so I'd like $81 refunded. Thanks
Unless you can offer a solution.
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You can only one way: if the seller is having some issue with this product so you can ask him to write to the service desk explaining the situation.
Thanks for the reply.
No one specifically asked me for screenshot 'evidence' of my issue.
What I cannot understand was that after installing and successfully activating the indi it then disappeared from the chart after I closed the trade on the chart. After it disappeared it then would not re-activate.
Surely if the system OS, IE or MT4 were at fault it wouldn't have activated in the first place...
Thanks for the reply.
No one specifically asked me for screenshot 'evidence' of my issue.
What I cannot understand was that after installing and successfully activating the indi it then disappeared from the chart after I closed the trade on the chart. After it disappeared it then would not re-activate.
Surely if the system OS, IE or MT4 were at fault it wouldn't have activated in the first place...
I do not know ... but it may be because of the following:
You can check Metatrader journal/logs to understand about what was really happened.
And, if the seller is having some issue as well so you can ask him to write to the service desk (about his product, about your case, etc).
...
And, if the seller is having some issue as well so you can ask him to write to the service desk (about his product, about your case, etc).
Yes, ask the seller to help you (he can write to the service desk with explanation).
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You wrote:
After it disappeared it then would not re-activate.
I am not fully understand what it meant but if the product was disappeared from Purchased tab and you can not re-activate it after deleting this product from Metatrader so there is one way only to fix it: read post #1 and check all the procedure (look at the screenshots), and finally - use the procedure provided by the service desk (in the end of post #1, starting with "Even if a Market product is removed from the showcase, those who already purchased it.."
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So sorry - I can not help you anymore. If you want more assistance from the forum - open the thread and provide all the proofs on the same way as I provided the proofs on some other posts (if I can provide the proofs for some case with my purchases so you can do it too).
Or ask the seller to write to the service desk (the sellers know about proofs).
Besides, as far as I am informed - there is no refund in the Market for the products which were already installed/activated.
I purchased `Navigator FX' on 12th Feb but it does not appear in puchased items on the toolbar, however the payment has been taken from my credit card
Can anybody asssist
I purchased `Navigator FX' on 12th Feb but it does not appear in puchased items on the toolbar, however the payment has been taken from my credit card
Can anybody asssist
If your purchase is listed on your profile here https://www.mql5.com/en/users/anthonylally/market so read the post #1 - it is the procedure about how to fill Community tab with your forum login and forum password (your forum login is anthonylally) and so on.
After checking everything (look at screenshots at the post #1) - use the procedure provided by the service desk:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
The purchased tab is only showing the last two purchases
Alexey Petrov, 2021.01.19 11:17
Even if a Market product is removed from the showcase, those who already purchased it, can install it anytime from their MetaTrader terminal (Market \ Purchased section).
In case you don't see the product on the list of your purchases in the terminal, try the following: