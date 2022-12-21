Swing Trading ideas - page 49
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USD/JPY - 110.17
Despite dollar's selloff to a 7-week trough at 109.07 on Monday due to risk-averse buying in jpy, subsequent strong rebound to 109.95 yesterday and intra-day break above there suggests decline from July's peak at 111.65 has ended there and consolidation with upside bias remains for stronger retracement to 110.34, however, resistance at 110.69 would remain intact and yield retreat.
On the downside, only below 109.54 would indicate aforesaid correction has ended instead and risk stronger weakness to 109.34 later this week.
U.S. eco. calendar is pretty light with second-tier MBA mortgage applications and new housing price index being the only data due out in New York morning. Therefore, traders will continue to take cue from intra-day moves in U.S. yields n U.S. stock futures until NY open.
Can anyone here share your charts on swing trading and also explain the type of strategy being used that is profitable since I'm also looking to start swing trading soon?
Hottest swing ideas right now are in crypto. You see that 28k support hold its ground. We can safely buy it at the lower boundary of range.
<Chart Deleted - only show charts with freely available indicators or supply the source code>
Hottest swing ideas right now are in crypto. You see that 28k support hold its ground. We can safely buy it at the lower boundary of range.
<Chart Deleted - only show charts with freely available indicators or supply the source code>
Agreed
next lower support is 21k
AUDUSD Long Idea in Daily TF
Australia is under lock down
DXY returning from daily resistance so focus on USD instea of AUD , it's tricky business
Euro's selloff from 1.1830 (Thursday) to 1.1755 on Friday suggests re-test of Wednesday's fresh 3-1/2 month trough at 1.1753 would be seen, break there would extend recent erratic decline towards 2021 bottom at 1.1705 (March) but 'loss of downward momentum' may keep price above there.
On the upside, only a daily close above 1.1804 'prolongs' choppy sideways trading and may risk another rise towards 1.1830.
Market's attention is release of Germany's key Ifo data, keep an eye out on July's business climate n current expectations.
Market at all time high and it can create Fear
Bonds Yields dropping
In all this situation Gold is safe place for investors to hedge and also it can play better role against inflation
Gold for long in weekly is idea for now