CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

MQL5 Programming for Traders – Source Codes from the Book. Part 5 - expert for MetaTrader 5

MetaQuotes
MetaQuotes

MetaQuotes

MetaQuotes Ltd is the software development company. One of our products is the MetaTrader 5 trading platform intended for trading in different financial markets.
Use the links below to download the latest builds:
132 articles 289 codes 18323 topics 28400 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
7518
Rating:
(8)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Experts\MQL5Book\p5\
LifeCycle.mq5 (1.52 KB) view
\MQL5\Files\MQL5Book\
ansi1252.txt (0.05 KB) view
clock10.htm (0.96 KB)
clock10.png (0.32 KB)
envrun.bat (0.05 KB)
icons-322-46.bmp (57.91 KB)
unicode1.txt (0.1 KB) view
unicode2.txt (0.1 KB) view
unicode3.txt (0.1 KB) view
utf8.txt (0.05 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\MQL5Book\
AccountMonitor.mqh (3.7 KB) view
AppliedTo.mqh (1.17 KB) view
ArrayUtils.mqh (4.19 KB) view
AutoIndicator.mqh (11.07 KB) view
AutoPtr.mqh (1.87 KB) view
CalendarCache.mqh (24.24 KB) view
CalendarDefines.mqh (4.62 KB) view
CalendarFilter.mqh (28.54 KB) view
CalendarFilterCached.mqh (2.38 KB) view
ChartModeMonitor.mqh (5.57 KB) view
ChartModeMonitorFull.mqh (7.43 KB) view
ColorMix.mqh (6.25 KB) view
Comments.mqh (3.71 KB) view
ConverterT.mqh (0.96 KB) view
CRC32.mqh (1.89 KB) view
CustomOrder.mqh (8.69 KB) view
CustomSymbolMonitor.mqh (6.15 KB) view
CustomTrade.mqh (39.4 KB) view
DateTime.mqh (2.56 KB) view
DBSQLite.mqh (24.03 KB) view
DealFilter.mqh (0.84 KB) view
DealMonitor.mqh (4.56 KB) view
Defines.mqh (0.71 KB) view
EnumToArray.mqh (1.54 KB) view
FileHandle.mqh (1.97 KB) view
FileHolder.mqh (3.64 KB) view
HTTPHeader.mqh (3.18 KB) view
HTTPRequest.mqh (2.54 KB) view
IndBufArray.mqh (7.17 KB) view
IndCommon.mqh (0.9 KB) view
IS.mqh (0.98 KB) view
LibHoughTransform.mqh (2.76 KB) view
LibRand.mqh (1.23 KB) view
LotMarginExposure.mqh (5.65 KB) view
MapArray.mqh (2.64 KB) view
MarginProfitMeter.mqh (7.21 KB) view
MatrixProcessor.mqh (2.93 KB) view
MqlError.mqh (8.53 KB) view
MqlParamBuilder.mqh (2.16 KB) view
MqlParamStringer.mqh (1.77 KB) view
MqlTradeSync.mqh (35.33 KB) view
MultiSymbolMonitor.mqh (2.7 KB) view
MultiTimer.mqh (6.77 KB) view
ObjectMonitor.mqh (10.68 KB) view
OptReader.mqh (21.93 KB) view
OrderFilter.mqh (1.19 KB) view
OrderMonitor.mqh (6.5 KB) view
OutputStream.mqh (4.18 KB) view
Periods.mqh (1.95 KB) view
Permissions.mqh (4.87 KB) view
PermutationGenerator.mqh (2.54 KB) view
PNG.mqh (5.31 KB) view
PositionFilter.mqh (1.38 KB) view
PositionMonitor.mqh (5.32 KB) view
PRTF.mqh (1.07 KB) view
QuickSortStructT.mqh (2.8 KB) view
QuickSortT.mqh (1.67 KB) view
QuickSortTm.mqh (2.43 KB) view
QuoteRefresh.mqh (2.34 KB) view
Reservoir.mqh (4.71 KB) view
RSquared.mqh (2.27 KB) view
RTTI.mqh (1.57 KB) view
SimpleArray.mqh (1.3 KB) view
StringBenchmark.mqh (2.33 KB) view
StringUtils.mqh (1.91 KB) view
StructPrint.mqh (0.85 KB) view
SymbolFilter.mqh (7 KB) view
SymbolMonitor.mqh (6.98 KB) view
Tableau.mqh (8.79 KB) view
TickEnum.mqh (2.4 KB) view
TickFilter.mqh (3.74 KB) view
TickModel.mqh (2.67 KB) view
Timing.mqh (1.71 KB) view
toyjson.mqh (11.4 KB) view
TplFile.mqh (8.12 KB) view
TplFileFull.mqh (11.01 KB) view
TradeBaseMonitor.mqh (13.78 KB) view
TradeCache.mqh (7.55 KB) view
TradeFilter.mqh (10.59 KB) view
TradeGuard.mqh (4.42 KB) view
TradeReport.mqh (8.83 KB) view
TradeReportPage.htm (0.75 KB)
TradeReportSVG.htm (0.38 KB)
TradeReportTable.htm (2.11 KB)
TradeReportWriter.mqh (8.45 KB) view
TradeRetcode.mqh (6.39 KB) view
TradeState.mqh (5.91 KB) view
TradeUtils.mqh (11.51 KB) view
TrailingStop.mqh (4.17 KB) view
Tuples.mqh (4.94 KB) view
TypeName.mqh (1 KB) view
Uninit.mqh (1.16 KB) view
URL.mqh (4.64 KB) view
Warnings.mqh (0.54 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\MQL5Book\ws\
wsclient.mqh (5.19 KB) view
wsframe.mqh (11.62 KB) view
wsinterfaces.mqh (6.92 KB) view
wsmessage.mqh (5.44 KB) view
wsprotocol.mqh (15.63 KB) view
wstools.mqh (6.22 KB) view
wstransport.mqh (5.33 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\MQL5Book\p5\
EventAll.mq5 (3.18 KB) view
EventAllObjects.mq5 (4.92 KB) view
EventMouseWheel.mq5 (2.83 KB) view
EventTickSpy.mq5 (4.04 KB) view
EventTranslateKey.mq5 (2.61 KB) view
EventWindowSizer.mq5 (2.43 KB) view
IndBarIndex.mq5 (2.75 KB) view
IndColorWPR.mq5 (4.22 KB) view
IndDeltaVolume.mq5 (8.51 KB) view
IndFractals.mq5 (3.63 KB) view
IndFractalsZigZag.mq5 (3.24 KB) view
IndHighLowClose.mq5 (2.66 KB) view
IndLabelHighLowClose.mq5 (2.8 KB) view
IndMultiSymbolMonitor.mq5 (1.89 KB) view
IndPropHighLowClose.mq5 (2.72 KB) view
IndReplica1.mq5 (2.08 KB) view
IndReplica2.mq5 (1.96 KB) view
IndReplica3.mq5 (2.06 KB) view
IndStub.mq5 (1.15 KB) view
IndSubChart.mq5 (9.47 KB) view
IndSubChartSimple.mq5 (7.28 KB) view
IndTripleEMA.mq5 (5.65 KB) view
IndUnityPercent.mq5 (9.67 KB) view
IndWPR.mq5 (2.8 KB) view
LifeCycle.mq5 (2.01 KB) view
MultipleTimers.mq5 (5.98 KB) view
ObjectChannels.mq5 (5.08 KB) view
ObjectChart.mq5 (4.87 KB) view
ObjectGroupEdit.mq5 (4.29 KB) view
ObjectHighLowChannel.mq5 (2.89 KB) view
ObjectHighLowFibo.mq5 (3.5 KB) view
ObjectHighLowFiboMove.mq5 (3.43 KB) view
SubScaler.mq5 (5.67 KB) view
UseDemoAll.mq5 (5.3 KB) view
UseDemoAllLoop.mq5 (5.28 KB) view
UseDemoAllParams.mq5 (5.54 KB) view
UseDemoAllSimple.mq5 (4.34 KB) view
UseEnvelopesParams1.mq5 (3.93 KB) view
UseEnvelopesParams2.mq5 (4.86 KB) view
UseM1MA.mq5 (6.92 KB) view
UseM1MASimple.mq5 (4.58 KB) view
UseStochastic.mq5 (2.9 KB) view
UseUnityPercentPro.mq5 (10.11 KB) view
UseWPR1.mq5 (2.95 KB) view
UseWPR2.mq5 (2.47 KB) view
UseWPR3.mq5 (1.91 KB) view
UseWPRFractals.mq5 (5.83 KB) view
UseWPRMTF.mq5 (5.91 KB) view
UseWPRMTFDashboard.mq5 (6.92 KB) view
\MQL5\Libraries\MQL5Book\
LibHoughTransform.mq5 (5.87 KB) view
LibRand.mq5 (3 KB) view
\MQL5\Presets\MQL5Book\
BandOsMA.set (1.22 KB)
BandOsMACustom.set (1.54 KB)
BandOsMAticks.set (1.24 KB)
\MQL5\Scripts\MQL5Book\p5\
AllInOne.mq5 (1.58 KB) view
AllInOne.mqh (5.16 KB) view
ChartBlackout.mq5 (0.85 KB) view
ChartCloseIdle.mq5 (3.35 KB) view
ChartColorInverse.mq5 (1.26 KB) view
ChartDock.mq5 (1.75 KB) view
ChartDrop.mq5 (1.58 KB) view
ChartDuplicate.mq5 (0.95 KB) view
ChartElements.mq5 (2.13 KB) view
ChartFullSet.mq5 (1.24 KB) view
ChartIndicatorMove.mq5 (1.99 KB) view
ChartInputControl.mq5 (2.23 KB) view
ChartList.mq5 (4.13 KB) view
ChartList1.mq5 (1.42 KB) view
ChartList2.mq5 (1.49 KB) view
ChartList3.mq5 (2.15 KB) view
ChartList4.mq5 (2.76 KB) view
ChartMainProperties.mq5 (1.28 KB) view
ChartMode.mq5 (1.3 KB) view
ChartNavigate.mq5 (1.2 KB) view
ChartPanorama.mq5 (2.25 KB) view
ChartScalePrice.mq5 (2.32 KB) view
ChartScaleTime.mq5 (2.4 KB) view
ChartShifts.mq5 (1.36 KB) view
ChartSynchro.mq5 (2.23 KB) view
ChartTemplate.mq5 (2.58 KB) view
ChartUnfix.mq5 (2.13 KB) view
ChartXY.mq5 (2.67 KB) view
ObjectAnchorLabel.mq5 (2.68 KB) view
ObjectAngle.mq5 (1.93 KB) view
ObjectBitmap.mq5 (1.64 KB) view
ObjectBitmapOffset.mq5 (2.06 KB) view
ObjectButton.mq5 (1.79 KB) view
ObjectCleanup1.mq5 (2.26 KB) view
ObjectCleanup2.mq5 (2.36 KB) view
ObjectCopy.mq5 (3.3 KB) view
ObjectCornerLabel.mq5 (3.43 KB) view
ObjectEdit.mq5 (2.38 KB) view
ObjectFinder.mq5 (1.65 KB) view
ObjectFont.mq5 (4.52 KB) view
ObjectListing.mq5 (2.03 KB) view
ObjectPrefix.mqh (0.04 KB) view
ObjectRays.mq5 (2.45 KB) view
ObjectShapesDraw.mq5 (12.39 KB) view
ObjectSimpleShowcase.mq5 (1.61 KB) view
ObjectSizeLabel.mq5 (9.34 KB) view
ObjectStyle.mq5 (3.75 KB) view
ObjectTimeframes.mq5 (2.47 KB) view
ObjectWingdings.mq5 (1.27 KB) view
ObjectZOrder.mq5 (2.96 KB) view
ScriptNoComment.mq5 (0.99 KB) view
ScriptRemove.mq5 (2.09 KB) view
SeriesBars.mq5 (2.88 KB) view
SeriesCopy.mq5 (3.75 KB) view
SeriesInfo.mq5 (1.76 KB) view
SeriesRates.mq5 (3.1 KB) view
SeriesSpread.mq5 (3.46 KB) view
SeriesSpreadHighest.mq5 (4.56 KB) view
SeriesStats.mq5 (2.31 KB) view
SeriesTicksDeltaVolume.mq5 (5.1 KB) view
SeriesTicksStats.mq5 (4.77 KB) view
\MQL5\Services\MQL5Book\p5\
ServiceAccount.mq5 (4.96 KB) view
Expand (227) Collapse (227)
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Part 5. Creating application programs in MQL5

In "Part 5. Creating application programs" of the MQL5 Programming for Traders book, we'll delve deeper into the APIs associated with algorithmic trading, including financial data analysis and processing, chart visualization, automation, and user interactions.

We will start with the general principles of creating MQL programs and will consider the event types, features, and models in the terminal. We will then explore access to timeseries, operations with charts and graphical objects, as well as the principles of creating and applying each MQL program type separately.

The MetaTrader 5 terminal supports five types of programs: technical indicators, Expert Advisors (EAs) for automatic or semi-automatic trading, scripts for performing one-time tasks, services for background operations, and libraries for individual functional modules.

Application programs in MQL5


We will delve into working with indicators and charts and will learn techniques that are also applicable to Expert Advisors. The development of Expert Advisors will be considered in the next part of the book, where we will explore the automatic execution of orders, the formalization of trading strategies, as well as their testing and optimization using historical data.

We will learn how to use standard built-in indicators and how to create our custom applications from scratch or based on other indicators. All compiled programs are displayed in the Navigator in MetaTrader 5, except for EX5 libraries, which are used by other programs but do not have a separate representation in the Navigator.

As a result, we will gain a more comprehensive understanding of the capabilities of the MQL5 language and its application in algorithmic trading. This will enable us to effectively work with financial data and create trading indicators and Expert Advisors.


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/45594

MQL5 Programming for Traders – Source Codes from the Book. Part 4 MQL5 Programming for Traders – Source Codes from the Book. Part 4

In the fourth part of the book, we will focus on mastering built-in functions (MQL5 API) and will gradually delve into specialized subsystems. Any MQL5 program can utilize a plethora of technologies and functionalities. Therefore, it makes sense to begin with the most simple and useful functions that can be utilized in most programs.

MQL5 Programming for Traders – Source Codes from the Book. Part 3 MQL5 Programming for Traders – Source Codes from the Book. Part 3

Part 3 "Object Oriented Programming in MQL5" offers an immersion into the world of object-oriented programming (OOP) in the MQL5 language. Software development often involves the complexity related to the management of multiple entities, requiring advanced technology to improve programming convenience, productivity, and quality.

MQL5 Programming for Traders – Source Codes from the Book. Part 6 MQL5 Programming for Traders – Source Codes from the Book. Part 6

In Part 6 of the "MQL5 Programming for Traders", we will study a key component of the MQL5 language – trading automation. We will start with a description of the fundamental entities, such as financial instrument specifications and trading account settings. These are prerequisites for creating properly operating Expert Advisors.

MQL5 Programming for Traders – Source Codes from the Book. Part 7 MQL5 Programming for Traders – Source Codes from the Book. Part 7

The final seventh part of the book discusses the advanced capabilities of the MQL5 API, which will be useful when developing programs for MetaTrader 5. These include custom financial symbols, built-in economic calendar events, and general-purpose technologies such as networking, databases, and cryptography.