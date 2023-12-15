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MQL5 Programming for Traders – Source Codes from the Book. Part 3 - expert for MetaTrader 5

MetaQuotes
MetaQuotes

MetaQuotes

MetaQuotes Ltd is the software development company. One of our products is the MetaTrader 5 trading platform intended for trading in different financial markets.
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132 articles 289 codes 18323 topics 28400 comments
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\MQL5\Files\MQL5Book\
ansi1252.txt (0.05 KB) view
clock10.htm (0.96 KB)
clock10.png (0.32 KB)
envrun.bat (0.05 KB)
icons-322-46.bmp (57.91 KB)
unicode1.txt (0.1 KB) view
unicode2.txt (0.1 KB) view
unicode3.txt (0.1 KB) view
utf8.txt (0.05 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\MQL5Book\
AccountMonitor.mqh (3.7 KB) view
AppliedTo.mqh (1.17 KB) view
ArrayUtils.mqh (4.19 KB) view
AutoIndicator.mqh (11.07 KB) view
AutoPtr.mqh (1.87 KB) view
CalendarCache.mqh (24.24 KB) view
CalendarDefines.mqh (4.62 KB) view
CalendarFilter.mqh (28.54 KB) view
CalendarFilterCached.mqh (2.38 KB) view
ChartModeMonitor.mqh (5.57 KB) view
ChartModeMonitorFull.mqh (7.43 KB) view
ColorMix.mqh (6.25 KB) view
Comments.mqh (3.71 KB) view
ConverterT.mqh (0.96 KB) view
CRC32.mqh (1.89 KB) view
CustomOrder.mqh (8.69 KB) view
CustomSymbolMonitor.mqh (6.15 KB) view
CustomTrade.mqh (39.4 KB) view
DateTime.mqh (2.56 KB) view
DBSQLite.mqh (24.03 KB) view
DealFilter.mqh (0.84 KB) view
DealMonitor.mqh (4.56 KB) view
Defines.mqh (0.71 KB) view
EnumToArray.mqh (1.54 KB) view
FileHandle.mqh (1.97 KB) view
FileHolder.mqh (3.64 KB) view
HTTPHeader.mqh (3.18 KB) view
HTTPRequest.mqh (2.54 KB) view
IndBufArray.mqh (7.17 KB) view
IndCommon.mqh (0.9 KB) view
IS.mqh (0.98 KB) view
LibHoughTransform.mqh (2.76 KB) view
LibRand.mqh (1.23 KB) view
LotMarginExposure.mqh (5.65 KB) view
MapArray.mqh (2.64 KB) view
MarginProfitMeter.mqh (7.21 KB) view
MatrixProcessor.mqh (2.93 KB) view
MqlError.mqh (8.53 KB) view
MqlParamBuilder.mqh (2.16 KB) view
MqlParamStringer.mqh (1.77 KB) view
MqlTradeSync.mqh (35.33 KB) view
MultiSymbolMonitor.mqh (2.7 KB) view
MultiTimer.mqh (6.77 KB) view
ObjectMonitor.mqh (10.68 KB) view
OptReader.mqh (21.93 KB) view
OrderFilter.mqh (1.19 KB) view
OrderMonitor.mqh (6.5 KB) view
OutputStream.mqh (4.18 KB) view
Periods.mqh (1.95 KB) view
Permissions.mqh (4.87 KB) view
PermutationGenerator.mqh (2.54 KB) view
PNG.mqh (5.31 KB) view
PositionFilter.mqh (1.38 KB) view
PositionMonitor.mqh (5.32 KB) view
PRTF.mqh (1.07 KB) view
QuickSortStructT.mqh (2.8 KB) view
QuickSortT.mqh (1.67 KB) view
QuickSortTm.mqh (2.43 KB) view
QuoteRefresh.mqh (2.34 KB) view
Reservoir.mqh (4.71 KB) view
RSquared.mqh (2.27 KB) view
RTTI.mqh (1.57 KB) view
SimpleArray.mqh (1.3 KB) view
StringBenchmark.mqh (2.33 KB) view
StringUtils.mqh (1.91 KB) view
StructPrint.mqh (0.85 KB) view
SymbolFilter.mqh (7 KB) view
SymbolMonitor.mqh (6.98 KB) view
Tableau.mqh (8.79 KB) view
TickEnum.mqh (2.4 KB) view
TickFilter.mqh (3.74 KB) view
TickModel.mqh (2.67 KB) view
Timing.mqh (1.71 KB) view
toyjson.mqh (11.4 KB) view
TplFile.mqh (8.12 KB) view
TplFileFull.mqh (11.01 KB) view
TradeBaseMonitor.mqh (13.78 KB) view
TradeCache.mqh (7.55 KB) view
TradeFilter.mqh (10.59 KB) view
TradeGuard.mqh (4.42 KB) view
TradeReport.mqh (8.83 KB) view
TradeReportPage.htm (0.75 KB)
TradeReportSVG.htm (0.38 KB)
TradeReportTable.htm (2.11 KB)
TradeReportWriter.mqh (8.45 KB) view
TradeRetcode.mqh (6.39 KB) view
TradeState.mqh (5.91 KB) view
TradeUtils.mqh (11.51 KB) view
TrailingStop.mqh (4.17 KB) view
Tuples.mqh (4.94 KB) view
TypeName.mqh (1 KB) view
Uninit.mqh (1.16 KB) view
URL.mqh (4.64 KB) view
Warnings.mqh (0.54 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\MQL5Book\ws\
wsclient.mqh (5.19 KB) view
wsframe.mqh (11.62 KB) view
wsinterfaces.mqh (6.92 KB) view
wsmessage.mqh (5.44 KB) view
wsprotocol.mqh (15.63 KB) view
wstools.mqh (6.22 KB) view
wstransport.mqh (5.33 KB) view
\MQL5\Libraries\MQL5Book\
LibHoughTransform.mq5 (5.87 KB) view
LibRand.mq5 (3 KB) view
\MQL5\Presets\MQL5Book\
BandOsMA.set (1.22 KB)
BandOsMACustom.set (1.54 KB)
BandOsMAticks.set (1.24 KB)
\MQL5\Scripts\MQL5Book\p3\
CounterConstPtr.mq5 (3.74 KB) view
FiboMonad.mq5 (2.73 KB) view
FinalDelete.mq5 (1.75 KB) view
Matrix.mq5 (6.84 KB) view
OverrideVsOverload.mq5 (3.75 KB) view
Shapes.mq5 (6.11 KB) view
Shapes1.mq5 (5.86 KB) view
Shapes2.mq5 (5.6 KB) view
Shapes3.mq5 (5.94 KB) view
Shapes4.mq5 (6.33 KB) view
Shapes5.mq5 (6 KB) view
Shapes5stats.mq5 (8.02 KB) view
Shapes6.mq5 (6.26 KB) view
ShapesCasting.mq5 (8.26 KB) view
Structs.mq5 (2.87 KB) view
StructsComposition.mq5 (1.6 KB) view
TemplatesAutoPtr.mq5 (2.58 KB) view
TemplatesConverter.mq5 (1.88 KB) view
TemplatesExtended.mq5 (3.41 KB) view
TemplatesMax.mq5 (3.04 KB) view
TemplatesSimpleArray.mq5 (2.87 KB) view
TemplatesSorting.mq5 (2.08 KB) view
ThisCallback.mq5 (2.47 KB) view
ThisCallbackVoid.mq5 (2.58 KB) view
Unions.mq5 (1.4 KB) view
\MQL5\Services\MQL5Book\p4\
EnvSignature.mq5 (7.53 KB) view
EnvType.mq5 (0.91 KB) view
GlobalsNoCondition.mq5 (3.56 KB) view
GlobalsWithCondition.mq5 (5.13 KB) view
PRTF.mqh (1.07 KB) view
\MQL5\Services\MQL5Book\p5\
ServiceAccount.mq5 (4.96 KB) view
\MQL5\Services\MQL5Book\p7\
CalendarChangeSaver.mq5 (3.94 KB) view
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Part 3. Object Oriented Programming in MQL5

"Part 3. "Object Oriented Programming in MQL5" offers an immersion into the world of object-oriented programming (OOP) in the MQL5 language. Software development often involves the complexity related to the management of multiple entities, requiring advanced technology to improve programming convenience, productivity, and quality.

The OOP technology is based on the concept of objects, which are variables of a custom type defined by the programmer using MQL5 tools. Creating custom types allows the modeling of objects and simplifies the writing and maintenance of programs.

This part examines various ways to define new types, including classes, structures, and unions. These custom types can combine data and algorithms to describe the state and behavior of application objects.

Object Oriented Programming in MQL5

The author dwells on the "divide and conquer" principle, showing that objects are mini-programs, each responsible for solving a small but logically complete task. You can combine objects into a single system and create products and services of arbitrary complexity.

To assist users in studying the capabilities of MQL5, Part "Object Oriented Programming in MQL5" introduces the principles of OOP along with practical implementation examples. The book also covers templates, interfaces, and namespaces, unveiling the flexibility and power of OOP in MQL5 developing programs.


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/45592

MQL5 Programming for Traders – Source Codes from the Book. Part 2 MQL5 Programming for Traders – Source Codes from the Book. Part 2

Part 2 "MQL5 programming fundamentals" is an introduction to the key concepts of this programming language. This part of the book is devoted to data types, identifiers, variables, expressions, and operators. You will learn how to combine different instructions to form the program logic.

MQL5 Programming for Traders – Source Codes from the Book. Part 1 MQL5 Programming for Traders – Source Codes from the Book. Part 1

The first chapter of the book introduces the MQL5 language and development environment. One of the new features introduced in the MQL5 language compared to MQL4 (MetaTrader 4 language) is support for object-oriented programming (OOP), which makes it similar to C++.

MQL5 Programming for Traders – Source Codes from the Book. Part 4 MQL5 Programming for Traders – Source Codes from the Book. Part 4

In the fourth part of the book, we will focus on mastering built-in functions (MQL5 API) and will gradually delve into specialized subsystems. Any MQL5 program can utilize a plethora of technologies and functionalities. Therefore, it makes sense to begin with the most simple and useful functions that can be utilized in most programs.

MQL5 Programming for Traders – Source Codes from the Book. Part 5 MQL5 Programming for Traders – Source Codes from the Book. Part 5

In Part 5 of the book, we'll delve deeper into the APIs associated with algorithmic trading, including financial data analysis and processing, chart visualization, automation, and user interactions.