NEED AN ALERT SIGNAL
PLEASE CAN SOMEONE HELP ME A SOUND ALERT WITH THIS INDICATOR
Files:
LWMA-Crossover_Signal.mq4 4 kb
Freelance
The forum
- What MQL5 developers think about the Freelance service
- MQL5.com Freelance: Developers' Source of Income (Infographic)
- Freelance, decompilation, the rules, examples of the decompiled code - the thread with examples
- Some new Freelance services (translation, consultation, converting) - the post.
- Freelance service new webdesign - the post
The articles
- How to implement traders' orders and make a profit in the MQL5 Freelance service
- Freelance Jobs on MQL5.com - Developer's Favorite Place
- MQL5.com Freelance: Developers' Source of Income (Infographic)
- Do Traders Need Services From Developers?
- A Few Tips for First-Time Customers
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Files:
douglas77: PLEASE CAN SOMEONE HELP ME A SOUND ALERT WITH THIS INDICATOR
- Don't SHOUT AT US, that's rude.
- Help you with what? You haven't stated a problem. Show us your attempt
and state the nature of your problem.
No free help
urgent help.
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