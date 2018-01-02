NEED AN ALERT SIGNAL

New comment
 
PLEASE CAN SOMEONE HELP ME  A SOUND ALERT WITH THIS INDICATOR
 

Here is one of Mladen's version,upgraded/extended by Mrtools,including some more features too


 
douglas77: PLEASE CAN SOMEONE HELP ME  A SOUND ALERT WITH THIS INDICATOR
  1. Don't SHOUT AT US, that's rude.

  2. Help you with what? You haven't stated a problem. Show us your attempt and state the nature of your problem.
              No free help
              urgent help.
New comment