afl indicator
- Need help for converting a indicator code from Amibroker(AFL) to MT4.
- Indicators: GG01 and GG01-101 indicator
- Hello everyOne, I have Super trend AFL, AmiBroker, Indicator Code, Plz Help To convert INTO MQ4.
You once placed a job request for this, to which I answered you, explaining that this AFL file, contains over 2000 lines of code and consists of more than a dozen different indicators (which I actually listed for you), as well as plenty of custom functionality including price action patterns, pivots, volume spread analysis, 3rd Party feeds for extra information, etc.
I explained that it would be a very time consuming job to convert it all and the price for such a job would be high.
Now, do you really expect someone to do it for free?
Not sure - same indicator or not -
- AFL Winner - indicator for MetaTrader 4
This oscillator was rewritten from AmiBroker Formula Language (AFL) to MQL4.
- AFL Winner - indicator for MetaTrader 5
This oscillator is rewritten from AmiBroker Formula Language (AFL) on MQL5.
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And this indicator is the part of PriceChannel Parabolic system (PriceChannel Parabolic system incl 2 versions of the EA).
How to use this indicator:
scalping setup:
- AFL Winner - indicator for MetaTrader 4
This oscillator was rewritten from AmiBroker Formula Language (AFL) to MQL4.
- AFL Winner - indicator for MetaTrader 5
This oscillator is rewritten from AmiBroker Formula Language (AFL) on MQL5.
Well done Sergey !
Now, do you really expect someone to do it for free?
Everyone wants something for nothing.
Not sure - same indicator or not -
- AFL Winner - indicator for MetaTrader 4
This oscillator was rewritten from AmiBroker Formula Language (AFL) to MQL4.
- AFL Winner - indicator for MetaTrader 5
This oscillator is rewritten from AmiBroker Formula Language (AFL) on MQL5.
I commend you on your valiant effort, but the original code for "AFL Winner" only had 29 lines code.
The AFL code that the OP has presented here for conversion, has more than 2000 lines and is much more complex. It is a collection of Indicators and many rules comprising a complete trading strategy of some kind.
Aside from,there are more AFL versions already coded by "Mladen" here is his latest toy - with almost 38 types of Averages options including alerts
Aside from,there are more AFL versions already coded by "Mladen" here is his latest toy - with almost 38 types of Averages options including alerts
There is the thread about -
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AmiBroker : converted from/to - the thread
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Mladen Rakic, 2012.06.20 19:36
...
It could be anything
Here are some useful links for amibroker indicators (and code in general) from which you can download a lot of stuff and probably find what you are looking for:
AmiBroker - AFL Library
Listing Trading Indicators and Formulas Page 1
And there are a lot of variations of AFL, for example - go to the original post to download indicators -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Mladen Rakic, 2012.12.26 10:00
Behgozin strength finder bars
And this is the bars version of the Behgozin strength finder with lsma signal line used to show trend changes. I think that debashis should check if the parameters are the same he used, but, if the idea is the correct one (using lsma as a "signal line" on a Behgozin strength finder values from that AFL formula) than this should be the indicator in question.
Placed the "regular" version on chart too in order to see the comparison of the two
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Mladen Rakic, 2012.12.25 20:29
Behgozin strength finder + LSMA signal line
PS: just in case that it is a cross of Behgozin and a linear regression signal line value, here is a version with such a signal line so you can compare it to AFL version.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Mladen Rakic, 2012.11.03 17:14
Behgozin Strength Finder
One member asked me for help with this one : Download Behgozin Strength Finder For Amibroker (AFL) to be made in metatrader 4 version. So, here it is. Default parameters are a bit different than the one at that link : first of all it does not use future prices in calculations (if somebody wants to have the same way as at the link, set the Price shift to -3). Also, decided to use somewhat longer ema period (simply because results seemed better with loner than the default 10 ema period)
And the last one I found -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Mladen Rakic, 2016.10.20 14:00
mades
Try using this one instead (set the average type to lwma - linear weighted moving average to get the same values as the afl winner). It already has alerts and is not depending on dlls
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