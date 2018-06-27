Need help for converting a indicator code from Amibroker(AFL) to MT4.

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Dear All,

Hello,

i have a indicator which is coded in Amibroker (AFL), which i needed it to be converted into MT4,

please kindly help me in converting the code, or rebuilding the code.


Thanks


Indicator to detect candle stick pattren

 

Incomplete.

Whats c ?

Close ? High ??

if(High[3]<High[2]&&High[2]<High[1])
 {
  // Do Something...
 }
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