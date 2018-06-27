Need help for converting a indicator code from Amibroker(AFL) to MT4.
Incomplete.
Whats c ?
Close ? High ??
if(High[3]<High[2]&&High[2]<High[1]) { // Do Something... }
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Dear All,
Hello,
i have a indicator which is coded in Amibroker (AFL), which i needed it to be converted into MT4,
please kindly help me in converting the code, or rebuilding the code.
Thanks