VBA Excel - Indicators

New comment
 

Hello,

I am looking for way to create an excel spreadsheet that is constantly fed live forex data with the indicators Heiken Ashi, Moving Average, Camarilla, MACD, CCI, and ATR - i would also like to add a correlation and maybe a trend indicator that shows trends for all time frames - any advice on how to approach this? 


Thanks

 
SGA214:

Hello,

I am looking for way to create an excel spreadsheet that is constantly fed live forex data with the indicators Heiken Ashi, Moving Average, Camarilla, MACD, CCI, and ATR - i would also like to add a correlation and maybe a trend indicator that shows trends for all time frames - any advice on how to approach this? 


Thanks


https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=csv

https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=csv&module=mql5_module_codebase

https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=csv&module=mql5_module_market



 

Just some links (hope it will help):

============

Excel

Systems and tools

  1. Working with Excel (tools, indicators, conversion ...) - the thread 
  2. Forex data converters thread 
  3. MULTI FIBO CALCULATOR with DDE off course - the thread 
  4. FX risk calculator with DDE - the thread 
  5. Excel Spreadsheet to simulate cost averaging strategies objectively - the thread 

Articles

  1. MQL5 Cookbook: Writing the History of Deals to a File and Creating Balance Charts for Each Symbol in Excel - the article
  2. How to Prepare MetaTrader 5 Quotes for Other Applications - the article

CodeBase

  1. Export Indicator's Values - MT5 tool
  2. DDE - Server - MT5 tool
  3. History Dump CSV with heat map for Excel analysis - MT4 tool 
  4. MS Excel: Data Exchange and Management - MT4 tool 
  5. Export to Excel in Real Time - MT4 tool 
  6. MetaCOT 2 CFTC ToolBox (Set of Indicators) MT4 - COT in Excel 
  7. Export Trades to excel - MT4 script 
  8. Converting hst-files into csv files - MT4 tool
New comment