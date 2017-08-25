VBA Excel - Indicators
SGA214:
Hello,
I am looking for way to create an excel spreadsheet that is constantly fed live forex data with the indicators Heiken Ashi, Moving Average, Camarilla, MACD, CCI, and ATR - i would also like to add a correlation and maybe a trend indicator that shows trends for all time frames - any advice on how to approach this?
Thanks
https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=csv
https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=csv&module=mql5_module_codebase
https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=csv&module=mql5_module_market
Just some links (hope it will help):
============
Excel
Systems and tools
- Working with Excel (tools, indicators, conversion ...) - the thread
- Forex data converters thread
- MULTI FIBO CALCULATOR with DDE off course - the thread
- FX risk calculator with DDE - the thread
- Excel Spreadsheet to simulate cost averaging strategies objectively - the thread
Articles
- MQL5 Cookbook: Writing the History of Deals to a File and Creating Balance Charts for Each Symbol in Excel - the article
- How to Prepare MetaTrader 5 Quotes for Other Applications - the article
CodeBase
- Export Indicator's Values - MT5 tool
- DDE - Server - MT5 tool
- History Dump CSV with heat map for Excel analysis - MT4 tool
- MS Excel: Data Exchange and Management - MT4 tool
- Export to Excel in Real Time - MT4 tool
- MetaCOT 2 CFTC ToolBox (Set of Indicators) MT4 - COT in Excel
- Export Trades to excel - MT4 script
- Converting hst-files into csv files - MT4 tool
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Hello,
I am looking for way to create an excel spreadsheet that is constantly fed live forex data with the indicators Heiken Ashi, Moving Average, Camarilla, MACD, CCI, and ATR - i would also like to add a correlation and maybe a trend indicator that shows trends for all time frames - any advice on how to approach this?
Thanks