Camarilla Indicator
SGA214:
The Camarilla indicator that i currently have and like to keep does not have email alerts programmed.. Any advice on how i can add that feature? (I know that coding is going to be involved)
Thanks!
Try the following function:
SendMail
Sends an email at the address specified in the settings window of the "Email" tab.
bool SendMail( string subject, // header string some_text // email text );
Parameters
subject
[in] Email header.
some_text
[in] Email body.
Return Value
true – if an email is put into the send queue, otherwise - false.
Note
Sending can be prohibited in settings, email address can be omitted as well. For the error information call GetLastError().
SendMail() function does not work in the Strategy Tester.
or try to hire a Freelancer by opening a job there
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The Camarilla indicator that i currently have and like to keep does not have email alerts programmed.. Any advice on how i can add that feature? (I know that coding is going to be involved)
Thanks!