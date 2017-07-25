Camarilla Indicator

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The Camarilla indicator that i currently have and like to keep does not have email alerts programmed.. Any advice on how i can add that feature? (I know that coding is going to be involved)


Thanks!

 
SGA214:

The Camarilla indicator that i currently have and like to keep does not have email alerts programmed.. Any advice on how i can add that feature? (I know that coding is going to be involved)


Thanks!


Try the following function:

SendMail

Sends an email at the address specified in the settings window of the "Email" tab.

bool  SendMail( 
   string  subject,       // header 
   string  some_text      // email text 
   );


Parameters

subject

[in]  Email header.

some_text

[in]  Email body.

Return Value

true – if an email is put into the send queue, otherwise - false.

Note

Sending can be prohibited in settings, email address can be omitted as well. For the error information call GetLastError().

SendMail() function does not work in the Strategy Tester.



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