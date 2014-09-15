Get Ready to Meet New MetaTrader 4 with Updated MQL4 Language - page 5
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I am facing problem with New MT4. is about mail setup. i am using MT4 mail alert by mail.gmx.com:
I can't send mail with new MT4. test message not to be send with new MT4 but it work with old MT4.
i give screenshot below :
not work with new MT4:
even i try with both SMTP port : 587 and 25. still same result.
can anyone help me out. Please
I am facing problem with New MT4. is about mail setup. i am using MT4 mail alert by mail.gmx.com:
Help!
I have this bit of code which worked fine in previous builds:
<code removed>
Now it simply doesn't work, the value Logout contains no data. I have switched OutputDebugStringA for OutputDebugStringW and this makes no difference.
I noticed that MQL5 StringConcatenate has a diferent parameter list so i tried:
<code removed>
This also doesn't log anything.
Please, what is going on here!
Help!
I have this bit of code which worked fine in previous builds:
<code removed>
Now it simply doesn't work, the value Logout contains no data. I have switched OutputDebugStringA for OutputDebugStringW and this makes no difference.
I noticed that MQL5 StringConcatenate has a diferent parameter list so i tried:
<code removed>
This also doesn't log anything.
Please, what is going on here!
Please ask you question about mql4 on mql4.com forum.
And use the SRC button when you post code.
Thank you.
More Help
Since updating to build 600, My computer has almost freezed, it takes 7 minutes to change charts, 4minutes to change timeframes.
I have downloaded a new platform from Pepperstone and cannot install indicators.
help Please
Hi MeLe,
Just watch this video
Hi MeLe,
Just watch this video
Hey newdigital
Thank you very much, that has got me going.
Thanks again
Regards
I am learning MQL5 language from scratch with no previous programming knowledge, there are many MQL5 lessons posted on this site but i see there are many differences in the languages between MQL5 and MQL4 which may be much easier to learn to begin with - are there up to date lessons in MQL4 here, as i see there are many changes to the languages and compilation !