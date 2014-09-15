Get Ready to Meet New MetaTrader 4 with Updated MQL4 Language
thank god, finally it is coming now.
OK... thanks
nice! hopefully works with my old EAs
Good News .. to keep it in User data folders
Is Button and event handling feature available in new one ?
Good News ==D
Is this February 3rd or March 2nd?
dlewisfl: Is this February 3rd or March 2nd?Its Feb 3, 2014.
dlewisfl:
Is this February 3rd or March 2nd?
Is this February 3rd or March 2nd?
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The beta test of the new MetaTrader 4 version is currently underway. The update's main features include changes in MQL4 programming language. It has been substantially revised, and its functionality has been brought closer to that of MQL5.
Of course, we have made every effort to ensure compatibility with older MQL4 applications. However, some issues may still occasionally occur. If you have encountered an error while compiling a new code, please inform us in the appropriate thread of the official MQL4 forum.
We also urge you to pay special attention to the following points:
1) In the new build, the file structure for storing the source codes has changed. Previously, all MQL4 programs were stored in Program Files\<terminal_installation_folder>\ root directory. Now, they should be stored in Users\<data_folder>\MQL4\. Thus, if a program has an absolute pathname for some file, you may run into an error message in the compiler. To avoid this, specify a relative pathname in the source code and re-compile it. The data folder can be accessed via File -> Open Data Folder.Find out more about all changes in the new MetaTrader 4 build here. We strongly recommend that you have a close look at the provided material.
2) All old EX4 files will work correctly in the new terminal assuming that they are not changed. In order to maintain compatibility, the runtime environment copy of the previous MQL4 version has been implemented providing operability of all older codes.